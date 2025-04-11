Trump's Tariffs Are Working!

Donald Trump’s tariff plans may have looked like a gamble at first, but they’re a gamble that’s paying off in plenty of areas. While leftists and some on the right are wringing their hands and gnashing their teeth, the Trump administration is seeing results.

While the U.S. has China backed to the edge of the tariff cliff, corporations all over the world are investing in America. Let’s look at some examples.

The largest U.S. toy manufacturer is investing millions to significantly increase its presence in Tennessee and Florida. Cra-Z-Art is moving much of its manufacturing from China back to the U.S.; it’s one of the few companies that makes toys here, and it will increase its American manufacturing base. The move should increase the company’s profits immensely as well as save money on shipping and get toys onto store shelves more quickly.

Guardian Bikes, an Indiana-based company, has acquired the financing to build the “first large-scale bicycle frame manufacturing operation in the United States.” Moving this aspect of manufacturing stateside will create jobs and “disrupt the bicycle industry.”

"We're not just building bikes—we're rebuilding an industry," said Brian Riley, CEO of Guardian Bikes. "And we're doing it with cutting-edge automation, good-paying local jobs, and an unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and resilience."

Two appliance giants are considering moving manufacturing plants from Mexico to the U.S. According to Korea Economic Daily, “Samsung is reviewing plans to move part of its dryer production from its factory in Querétaro, Mexico to its US home appliances plant in Newberry, South Carolina,” and “Home appliances giant LG Electronics is also considering moving production of refrigerators and TVs from Mexico to its plant in Clarksville, Tennessee, which manufactures washing machines and dryers.”

Japanese brewing company Asahi has announced a $35 million investment to increase production at its plant in Wisconsin. Italian spirits company Campari is “assessing the opportunities to expand its production in the U.S.”

Automotive manufacturers are raising the bar in their U.S. investments. Nissan is talking about moving some production across the border from Mexico into the United States. Honda is strongly considering building its next-gen hybrid Civic in Indiana rather than Mexico.

Luxury automakers are getting into the game as well. Volvo is considering expanding its U.S. manufacturing presence, while Volkswagen is looking into manufacturing Audis and Porsches at American facilities.

Rolls-Royce is talking about stepping up its jet engine manufacturing efforts in the U.S. Not only is it considering moving out of areas subject to the highest tariffs, but it’s also discussing moving some UK and European operations stateside.

Irish manufacturer Eaton is investing $340 million in its plant in South Carolina, and one corporate official expressed his gratitude for the support the Palmetto State has given the company.

“Electrical power demand is increasing dramatically, and our solutions are at the heart of energy systems everywhere, from the utility grid to industrials, data centers, buildings, and more,” said Mike Yelton, president, Americas Region, Electrical Sector at Eaton. “We’re grateful for the strong collaboration and support in South Carolina, where we have a long history of manufacturing and innovation. Eaton is continuing to increase production and add jobs there and across the U.S. to support affordable, reliable, and clean energy.”

These are just a few examples of corporations making greater investments in American jobs and manufacturing facilities. These moves will put Americans to work and benefit our economy, and it's satisfying to witness.

