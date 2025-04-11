Trump Has Xi and China Over a Tariff Cliff

For decades, foreign countries have ransacked American wealth through unfair trade practices while establishment politicians watched from the sidelines. Trump is going to end that. He’s shown he has every intention of making the global markets fair to the United States again, and trust me, he will succeed.

This week, President Trump instituted a 90-day pause on reciprocal tariffs for the nations that are clearly interested in coming to the negotiating table to make deals more fair to the United States. The reality is brutally simple: America holds all the cards.

“What’s the largest consumer market on Earth? The United States,” Kevin O’Leary noted this week. “Almost 40% of all goods consumed worldwide. What’s the largest GDP? 25 or 26% of the world? The United States of America. China needs the United States.”

Even our top competitor in the global market, China, needs us more than we need them.

During a recent appearance on “The Ingraham Angle,” investor Chamath Palihapitiya laid out a stark picture of China’s economic fragility, arguing that the ongoing tariff standoff gives the United States far more leverage than Beijing wants to admit.

“Even the Chinese economists are admitting that the tariffs are gonna hurt China a lot more than the United States,” Ingraham said, pointing to growing concern within China itself. She quoted one Chinese economist who conceded, “The impact on China is mainly that Chinese products have nowhere to go. These companies will be hit very hard.”

Palihapitiya agreed, saying Americans routinely underestimate just how dire China’s economic outlook has become. “Together, America and China represent almost half of world GDP,” he explained, “but underneath the covers, what we keep forgetting time and again is America is the market that matters.”

He pointed to a series of structural problems dragging China down, including its rapidly aging population, tightening restrictions on foreign investment, and unreliable intellectual property protections. “Foreign investment in China has fallen off of a cliff,” Palihapitiya noted, painting a picture of a nation increasingly isolated and economically vulnerable.

This tariff cliff is precisely what America needs to force real change.

China’s economic trajectory, he warned, is far from sustainable. “They have a very difficult economic forecast if they shrink,” he said. “When you look at the China case, they’re in a worse position than we are, which is why they have to sort of come to the negotiating table now and figure out some reasonable thing.”

Palihapitiya added that President Trump understands this imbalance well. “I think this is what President Trump was alluding to when he said, ‘They want to come to the table, and they don’t quite know how.’”

.@chamath: "America is the market that matters. China’s aging, investment’s fleeing, and they’re out of moves. That’s why Trump has leverage—and they know it." pic.twitter.com/5Zm4RHiiJ6 — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) April 11, 2025

With China’s economy teetering on the brink, the United States is in a far stronger position than most so-called experts ever imagined—and President Trump is wasting no time seizing the advantage.

Nations that once dictated the terms are now crawling to the negotiating table, staring down a simple ultimatum: Agree to fair trade deals or get slammed with crushing tariffs. And let’s be honest—they’ll cave. They always do when they’re out of options.

For too long, America’s steelworkers, truckers, and farmers—the backbone of this country—were abandoned by globalist sellouts. Now, they’ve got a president who knows how to strike a deal and isn’t afraid to play hardball. The message to our trading partners couldn’t be clearer: Deliver a fair deal by the deadline, or brace for the fallout. The era of America being the world’s ATM is over. The tariff cliff is here, and Trump’s ready to give our leeching “allies” the shove they’ve got coming.

