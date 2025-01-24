Trump Makes North Carolina Hurricane Relief a First-Week Priority

We’ve seen and heard so much about how poorly the Biden administration handled its response to Hurricane Helene, especially in the mountains of North Carolina. We’re also aware of the terrible treatment that FEMA gave to Donald Trump’s supporters in the Tarheel State.

Now that Trump is president, one of the priorities of his first week in office was to visit North Carolina. He and First Lady Melania Trump visited the Airport Fire and Rescue Facility in Fletcher, N.C., and the president gave some remarks.

He began by telling the press and onlookers that he wanted to visit North Carolina before he flew to Los Angeles to survey fire damage:

And one of the things that are very important to me and one of the reasons I'm happy that we won so convincingly is to help North Carolina get fixed up. They supported us in record numbers, and I'm supporting them in record numbers too. And they had me set — I wanted to go to Los Angeles and see what was going on with California, why they aren't releasing the water. Millions and millions of gallons of water, they're sending it out to the Pacific. Someday, somebody's going — going to explain that one. In the meantime, they have no water in Los Angeles, where they had the problems. But — so, we're going there. But I said, “Well, what about North Carolina?” “Well, you could do that la-” — “no, I can't.” I said, “We're stopping in North Carolina first, and then we're going to Los Angeles.” And we just appreciate the outpouring of love that we've had here.

Trump said that Melania wanted to visit North Carolina with him, and she was okay with also traveling to California. Her presence was comforting to Tarheel State residents — and she looked classy and elegant, as always.

First Lady Melania Trump is wearing an olive colored Rag & Bone puffer coat with black leggings and black combat boots today.



She completes her look with a black beanie and a beautiful pair of Victoria Beckham sunglasses.#FashionoftheFirstLady pic.twitter.com/n4tbJwrujB — FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) January 24, 2025

The president expressed his displeasure with the Democrats’ treatment of the people of North Carolina, although he magnanimously exempted the state’s new governor, Josh Stein, from his criticism.

“I want to say that we're very disappointed in FEMA,” Trump said. “Your new governor, it's not his fault. He's brand new to the whole situation. But we're going to work together with the governor. We're going to work together with the — your senators, but, really, we're going to work a lot with your congressman, especially the three that are in the area, and [Republican National Committee chair and North Carolina native] Michael Whatley. And I'd like to put Michael in charge of making sure everything goes well.”

Trump complimented state and local officials and heaped praise on Franklin Graham, whose organization, Samaritan’s Purse, has provided much-needed assistance in the area. The president called Graham a “good-looking guy” and even warmly remembered his father, the late, great Billy Graham.

Trump promised to get FEMA out of the way and allow the state and the Army Corps of Engineers to work on getting the region back on its feet.

Before taking questions from the media, the president concluded:

But North Carolina is going to come back bigger, better, stronger than ever before, and you're going to be very thankful. And you've already seen — I know that it really began four days ago, but you've already seen more action than you have in the last three months. And we're going to get it together.

It’s heartwarming and encouraging to see the president give the people of North Carolina the help that they so desperately need and that they’ve been waiting for. Then-candidate Trump was on the ground visiting Georgia and other parts of the South shortly after Helene, and his team organized a successful fundraiser.

My friend and colleague Sarah Anderson said in our PJ Media Slack channel, “I just had to tell someone that watching Trump and Melania tour N.C. (what, 4 days into the job?) and meet with people and talk to the press and he's walking around without her having to hold him up and he's being pretty transparent and she's hugging people... it's giving me the vapors after the last four years!”

Imagine what it did for the people of North Carolina. They’re probably more grateful than we can ever imagine.

