Trump Voters Give Millions for Hurricane Relief

One of the narratives that the left loves to trumpet against Donald Trump is that he’s only out to benefit his billionaire friends. If I had a dollar for every time I heard a Kamala Harris ad accusing Trump of wanting only “tax cuts for billionaires,” I might be one of his billionaire friends, too.

But Trump does care about the hundreds of millions of hardworking Americans, as his first term demonstrated. Also, he wouldn’t have run for a second term in 2024 if he didn’t care about this country.

Another example of Trump’s concern for everyday Americans is a GoFundMe that he set up on September 30 for victims of Hurricane Helene. The fundraiser that he authorized generated over $8 million in support of charities providing relief to people in North Carolina, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

"President Trump's Hurricane Helene fundraiser has emerged as the top fundraiser of the year on GoFundMe, raising over $8 million to help communities impacted by the hurricane thanks to immense support from nearly 50,000 people across all 50 U.S. states and more than 51 countries during this critical time," GoFundMe said in a statement that Fox Business reported.

“President Donald J. Trump has launched this GoFundMe campaign as an official response for MAGA supporters to offer their financial assistance to their fellow Americans impacted by Hurricane Helene,” the GoFundMe page reads. “With so many across the Southeastern U.S. facing challenges after the storm, President Trump is on the ground in communities to see the aftermath firsthand. All donations will be directed to help those most affected by Hurricane Helene. Any level of generosity will go a long way for your fellow Americans who are suffering.”

Almost 50,000 people in all 50 states and over 50 countries donated to the fundraiser, according to a press release email from the Trump-Vance Transition Team. The team is distributing funds to several charities, including Samaritan's Purse, Water Mission, Mtn2Sea, the Clinch Foundation, and Sweetwater Mission.

President Trump made multiple trips to the Southeast to express his concern and raise awareness of the devastation that Helene dealt to the region. As he traveled throughout the region, “President Trump took action to provide relief for Americans in desperate need of the government assistance they did not receive.”

Farm Policy News reported in early October that Helene did anywhere from $15 billion to $26 billion in property damage, and roughly $100 billion in economic loss in the region. Science.org estimated that Helene’s damage to the Southeastern U.S. totaled $250 billion.

In North Carolina alone, the damage chalked up to $53 billion. Obviously, $8 million is a drop in the bucket, but it will help some of the people who need it most.

“This was not only a testament to President Trump’s promise to put America First, but Americans’ willingness to come together and help one another,” the Trump-Vance Transition Team email read. “Alongside President Trump, Americans across the country united to provide relief for these victims and their families.”

Thank you to all those who donated and to those who are giving in other ways. Continue to pray for the Southeast as millions continue to recover from the storm.