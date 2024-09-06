Six-Figure Ad Buy Targets Fani Willis

With all the headlines that Fani Willis has generated all year long — and continues to generate — it’s easy to forget that she’s also running for reelection in Fulton County, Ga. She sailed through the Democrat primary in May, winning 89.4% of the vote. Fulton County leans so heavily Democrat that it’s ridiculous, so it stands to reason that her GOP challenger, Courtney Kramer, doesn’t have a chance.

One PAC is trying to change that. Greater Georgia, an organization dedicated to getting Republicans elected in the Peach State, is running a six-figure ad blitz to highlight the problems that Willis has wrought as district attorney.

“The campaign includes digital ads and text messages, reaching Atlanta-area voters ahead of the Fulton County District Attorney election on November 5th,” Greater Georgia announced in a press release on Thursday. “The awareness effort launched today with a video ad entitled ‘Failed,’ which is running on streaming and programmatic media including Fox News, CNN, WSB TV, Hulu, Roku, and Fubo.”

The video packs a punch, highlighting the increase in crime in the county, as well as the horrific conditions at the Fulton County jail, which Willis vowed to remedy. The ad also mentions her role in the patently partisan lawfare against Donald Trump.

Fani Willis has failed Fulton County.



Crime rates are up. Prosecutions are down. Personal and political vanity cases have taken priority over public safety.



We deserve better than Fani Willis. pic.twitter.com/t6VJW6VlhE — Greater Georgia (@GreaterGeorgia) September 5, 2024

Former Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.), who chairs Greater Georgia, said:

Fani Willis had one job when voters put their trust in her in 2020: prosecute violent career criminals in order to protect the residents of Fulton County. Instead, she’s spent the last four years chasing vanity cases to grow her celebrity, line her pockets, and fuel her political ambitions. On her watch, prosecutions are down, crime is up, and more citizens have been needlessly victimized – then denied justice because she is too distracted or too incompetent to deliver it. Willis’ conduct is an embarrassment to the state of Georgia and a profound threat to public safety. She must be ousted this November to restore law and order in Fulton County – and end the era of partisan, personal, taxpayer-funded distractions.

Greater Georgia accuses Willis of “presiding over rising crime rates, failure to prosecute criminals, and dozens of inmate deaths,” “wasting taxpayer funds and profiting off prosecutions,” and “pursuing personal ambition over public safety to advance her political career and celebrity.” Loeffler and company have the receipts to back all of it up, too — just a few of which I linked. Let’s also not forget the extensive coverage my colleagues and I have published here at PJ Media.

Will Greater Georgia’s efforts make a difference? As I said at the top of this column, Fulton County leans so heavily toward the Democrats that it’s an uphill battle for any Republican. But maybe this ad blitz will get some Democrats to give Kramer a look and topple Willis.

