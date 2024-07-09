Bidenomics at Work: Long-Time Texas BBQ Restaurant Shuts Its Doors

Chris Queen | 12:38 PM on July 09, 2024
Photo by Luis Santoyo on Unsplash

A couple of times this year, I’ve written about what Bidenflation has done to restaurants across the nation. In January, I shared one North Carolina state senator’s observation of how much prices have gone up at the Tarheel State’s iconic fast-food chain, Cook Out. Three months later, I wrote about how table-service restaurants are beginning to nickel-and-dime customers to avoid losing money.

There’s no telling how many restaurants and other small businesses have had to close up shop as the economy burns. Small towns in particular mourn the loss of establishments that have been part of the local fabric for years.

One of those businesses is Fargo’s Pit BBQ in Bryan, Texas, not far from the campus of Texas A&M. The BBQ joint, which has served up favorites for nearly a quarter century, has closed its doors. Owners Alan Caldwell and Belender Wells, who are also husband and wife, announced on Facebook and via the restaurant’s website that it would close effective July 6:

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the closure of Fargo’s Pit BBQ effective July 6, 2024. After over 24 years of serving the Bryan-College Station community with passion and pride, we must say goodbye. 

This decision was not made lightly. Despite our best efforts and dedication, the challenging economic climate has made it increasingly difficult to sustain our operations. We are grateful for the support you have shown us and cherish the memories we’ve shared.

To everyone who has visited us throughout the years, we extend our deepest gratitude for your patronage. You have been the backbone of our restaurant, and we couldn’t have come this far without you.

Thank you for being a part of the Fargo’s legacy. We will miss you all dearly.

If a longtime BBQ joint in Texas has to close, you know it’s a bad economy.

Related: Welcome to Nickel-and-Dime Nation

Fargo’s had a sterling reputation for its BBQ. Texas Monthly named it among the top 50 BBQ restaurants in the state in 2013. That same year, Texas Monthly wrote a profile of Caldwell, who, like a true pitmaster, refused to divulge his secrets.

The restaurant had its share of hard times over the past few years. In February, Caldwell and Wells told a local TV outlet that they struggled to make ends meet since the pandemic.

"A restaurant is hard work. It is not an easy industry," Wells told KAGS-TV. "So you have to have your heart poured into it and your staff poured into it — number one because a lot of people start and they don't realize that it's going to take everything you've got and some. It's not for everybody."

And now Fargo’s is no more. The restaurant is yet another victim of Joe Biden's economy.

Did I mention that Caldwell and Wells are black? Let that sink in: the economic policies of a president who loves to tout his accomplishments for black Americans is destroying black-owned businesses. 

This is yet another reason why we need to defeat Biden in November — as if we didn't have enough reasons already.

The left would love nothing more than to shut us down, which is why your support matters more than ever. 

It gets even better when you use the code SAVEAMERICA for 50% off. Invest in conservative reporting and analysis by becoming a VIP today!

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

