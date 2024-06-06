Congressman Turns Fauci's Own Words Against Him

On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic to answer questions about his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) read Fauci the riot act, saying that he belongs in jail and — grab the fainting couch — refusing to address him as “Dr.” But it’s another House member from Georgia who gave Fauci the most withering criticism.

Rep. Rich McCormick (R-Ga.) represents Georgia’s 6th District through the end of this term; thanks to redistricting, he’s running for reelection in the 7th District. He served in the Navy and the Marines and was even the face of the Marines in a long-running commercial. McCormick earned his medical degree at Morehouse School of Medicine and served as student body president at the historically black college.

McCormick is also an emergency room doctor, and it’s his experiences working in a hospital during the worst days of the pandemic that informed his line of questioning. He began his questioning with this account:

I want to point out that I'm probably the only member of Congress that actually treated patients during the pandemic from the very beginning to the very end of the pandemic during night shifts in the ER, thousands of patients during that time. I was censored. My medical license was threatened because I disagreed with bureaucrats. Literally taken off the internet as a person who is treating patients with leading-edge technologies, developing theories, but doing my very best, but being censored by the United States government for the first time stepping in and taking the place of medical professionals as the experts in healthcare.

He then played a clip from the audiobook of Michael Spencer’s “Fauci” with Fauci’s own voice describing how to take people’s freedom and livelihood away from them to force them to take the COVID vaccines. The clip concluded with Fauci saying, “And it's been proven that when you make it difficult for people in their lives, they lose their ideological bull***t and they get vaccinated.”

McCormick asked, “Are all objections to COVID vaccinations ideological bull***t, Dr. Fauci?”

Fauci tried to dance around his own words: “No, they're not, and that’s not what I was referring to—"

“Well, in reference to making it hard for people to get education, traveling, working, I'd say it very much was in context,” McCormick interjected.

The pandemic was an insane time in this country. Americans lost their jobs for refusing the vaccine. Maskers berated non-maskers. We endured social distancing and one-way aisles in stores. Churches, business, and schools shut their doors. Certain staples were scarce and difficult to find in stores. The Department of Health and Human Services said that taking away our freedoms was “designed to provide flexibility and minimize burdens for the health care industry as it faced the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The federal government and its willing accomplices in Big Tech and the mainstream media most certainly did try to censor and cancel anything that went against the official bureaucratic narrative on COVID. The health bureaucracy not only slammed the door on alternative treatments that worked but also ridiculed those who promoted them. The president threatened a “winter of severe illness and death” for anyone who didn’t line up for the COVID shots.

