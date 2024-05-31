It's Time to Go After the Left More Ruthlessly — and Truthfully — Than Ever Before

We now live in a world where it’s possible for a party in power to target its enemy with lawfare — and win. Never in American history has there been such a patently obvious attempt by a sitting president to silence his rival.

Advertisement

One effect of Donald Trump’s conviction is that it should get some people off the sidelines and ready to speak out against the Biden administration’s injustice. A lot of Republicans who had their doubts about Trump will likely swing his way now.

Back in 2016, I was skeptical of Trump, and I wrote about that right here at PJ Media. He proved me wrong in the White House, and I became a supporter even as I was willing to call balls and strikes on him. I had hoped we might give another Republican a chance in 2024, but when Trump vanquished all comers, I came to believe that he’s our best bet for defeating Biden.

And now here we are. My home state governor, Gov. Brian Kemp (R-Ga.), summed it up:

From the beginning, this prosecution and trial have been driven by partisan politics.



Despite today’s events, the ultimate verdict is up to the American people on November 5th when they will have a clear choice on the future of our country. — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) May 30, 2024

There’s no other choice this year. The left is doing everything it can to game the 2024 election in its favor even at great risk of the scheme backfiring on it. It’s up to us to trigger that backfire.

Related: Nothing About This Is Normal

The left couches many of its policies under the guise of “freedom,” but left-wing freedom is markedly different from the freedoms that regular Americans want. For the left, freedom is the ability to kill babies and convince children that they’re not who God created them to be (without telling their parents).

Advertisement

The rest of us want the freedom to live our lives without government interference. We want to be free to speak our minds without fear of the government enacting reprisals against us because we disagree with the government’s narrative.

Now we know that if you’re enough of a threat to the left, the left will go after you. Biden rails against “MAGA Republicans” as the “threat to democracy,” but we know that his administration has targeted plenty of people it doesn’t agree with. “MAGA Republicans” is just a code phrase for “anyone who stands in our way of unchecked power.”

Earlier today, my friend and colleague Stephen Green reminded us that “stacking the deck in a court of law against a political opponent wasn't too divisive for Democrats.” This is why we need to go after the left even more ruthlessly than before.

We can’t let these people get away with what they’ve done to Trump and what they could do to any of us. We need to call them out. We need to shout the truth about the left and what it does from the rooftops — and we need to be fearless about it.

You can count on me and my PJ Media and Townhall family colleagues to continue to take on the left without fear. Witness Victoria’s impeccable coverage of the Trump trial and my reports about the Fani Willis scandals to see that we don’t care what the left thinks about us. The truth is too important.

Advertisement

You can help us in this mission by becoming a PJ Media VIP. It's our way of funding the journalism and opinion writing that you crave, and it's your way of putting some skin in the game. A VIP membership allows you to dive deeper into stories that are worth reading, including some stories that the left absolutely doesn't want you to read.

Becoming a PJ Media VIP gives you access to the comments section, exclusive podcasts, and a fully AD-FREE experience. VIP Gold gives you even more: the same VIP benefits across the entire Townhall family of sites (Townhall, HotAir, Bearing Arms, Twitchy, and RedState) along with access to live chats like "Five O'Clock Somewhere."

Our VIP program is so important that we’re running a special limited-time sale. You can get an astonishing 60% off — our biggest discount yet — when you use the code WITCHHUNT. All of us can be the resistance against the left, but we have to band together. Let's do that before it's too late.