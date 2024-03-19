LIVE RESULTS: Primaries in Ohio, Arizona, Florida, Illinois, and Kansas

Welcome to another primary Tuesday, or as I've taken to calling it, the latest stop on the Trump-Biden Rematch Inevitability Tour. In this week's episode, Donald Trump and Joe Biden are battling it out with their respective also-rans in five states.

We're not expecting any surprises in the presidential contests in Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kansas, or Ohio. All of this week's presidential primaries are winner-take-all, just like ABBA predicted.

The Sunshine State's primary is GOP-only because the Democrats surrendered and gave all their delegates to Biden — but it's totally not a coronation, y'all.

Ohio and Illinois are also holding down-ballot primaries. Illinois has House primaries, while Ohio has House contests (including a special election in one district) and a hotly contested Senate primary. You may be familiar with it from the extensive coverage that our fearless leader Paula Bolyard has given to it:

In Ohio Senate Debate, LaRose Emerges as Champion of Middle Class

OH Senate Hopeful Bernie Moreno Sat on Board of Charity That Donated Millions to Planned Parenthood

Is Ohio Senate Candidate Bernie Moreno Who He Claims to Be?

GOP Ohio Sen Candidate Bernie Moreno Mocks Gun Owners: 'Do You Really Need 100 Bullets?'

Ohio and Illinois Democrats will also vote in primaries for State Supreme Court seats, while Californians have a House special election.

Our partners at Decision Desk HQ have provided us with up-to-date results that you can check throughout the evening. Ohio polls close at 7:30 p.m., polls close in Illinois and statewide in Florida at 8 p.m., Kansas polls close at 9 p.m., and Arizona polls close at 10 p.m. (all times Eastern). And as always, you can count on us for the best coverage of the 2024 election.

