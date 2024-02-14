'Journalist' Moonlights As Hamas Operative (Or Is It the Other Way Around?)

Many leftists have made their allegiances clear in the war between Hamas and Israel. This includes members of the mainstream media who have sought to equivocate between Islamic terrorists and the Jewish state — and sometimes report outright lies.

Advertisement

One journalist has taken his bias toward Hamas to an extreme, and it won’t shock you when you find out what outlet he works for.

The Times of Israel reports that “A Palestinian journalist working for Al Jazeera appears to also be a commander in Hamas’s military wing, according to images and documents recovered by the IDF in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war against the terror Palestinian terror group.”

A laptop that belonged to Muhammad Washah, an @AlJazeera journalist, was recovered by IDF in the northern Gaza Strip. It has pics proving he also serves as a senior Hamas military operative in the anti-tank missile array and in late 2022 he moved to work on R&D of aerial weapons… https://t.co/U2q1mqOWXz — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) February 11, 2024

The Arabic portion of IDF Lt. Col. Avichay Adraee’s tweet, reads, “In the morning, a journalist on the [Al Jazeera] channel, and in the evening, a terrorist in Hamas!” Adraee, the IDF's Arabic-language spokesman, has become one of the most trusted sources of information for pro-Israel Arabic speakers in the Middle East.

Several weeks ago, IDF soldiers came across a laptop inside a Hamas base in Gaza. The IDF traced the laptop to Muhammed Washah. The Times of Israel says that Al Jazeera has called Washah one of its journalists, and he has appeared frequently on the network since the Oct. 7 terrorist attack. Adraee confirmed that “the computer reveals images linking the person called Muhammad Washah to activities within Hamas.”

Advertisement

“Information on the laptop showed that Washah, 37, from central Gaza’s Bureij neighborhood, is a ‘prominent commander’ in Hamas’s anti-tank missile unit,” reports Israel 365 News. “In late 2022, he began working on research and development in the terror group’s air force.”

Recommended: Hamas Götterdämmerung



In another tweet in Arabic, Adraee recalls an exclusive report Washah did where he went behind the scenes with Hamas and filmed his report from inside the terrorists' underground tunnel network.

“It seems that getting the ‘scoop’ was not difficult since the ‘journalist’ on Al Jazeera was one of the terrorist colleagues in Hamas,” Adraee quipped. “It is clear that the most difficult step was changing the uniform of the terrorists to that of the press.”

This isn’t the first time that the IDF has claimed that Al Jazeera journalists were in cahoots with Hamas. After two journalists perished in an airstrike in January, the IDF said that the correspondent and cameraman who died had links to Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Documents proved that the two journalists were terrorist operatives.

Al Jazeera accused Israel of targeting the network’s journalists, and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken called their deaths an “unimaginable tragedy.” Israel denied the accusation, and according to the IDF, the pair were traveling with a Hamas operative.

Advertisement

“Who knows how many details we will reveal about the presence of other terrorists in journalistic garb in the near future?” Adraee mused. The incestuous relationship between the left-wing media, especially Al Jazeera, and Hamas is becoming more obvious the longer this war drags on.