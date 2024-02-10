New Allegations That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Weren't Honest About Their Relationship

Chris Queen | 11:09 AM on February 10, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Earlier this week, I reported about allegations that have surfaced in the curious case of Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis and her special prosecutor (with benefits) Nathan Wade. I wrote that "new revelations have shown that Willis allegedly did more than give 'special prosecutor' a whole new meaning by hiring her boyfriend. Willis and Wade reportedly carried on a longer affair than they initially admitted to, and they also allegedly shacked up."

Advertisement

One of the affidavits I referred to in that article asked Wade the question, "In Paragraph 17 of your affidavit, you swore that you met Ms. Willis in October of 2019 at a Municipal Court training. Isn't it true that you began more than just a friendship at that conference?"

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley reported on Saturday about a new filing that also suggests that Willis and Wade have been less than honest about their relationship. Turley writes that attorney Ashleigh Merchant "claims to have an affidavit that Willis lied about when the relationship began — a critical fact in her defense against ethical allegations."

Willis and Wade have both claimed that their relationship didn't start until 2022, in other words after she hired the unqualified attorney to help with the investigation into Donald Trump and 18 other defendants' alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — as if that makes their relationship okay. But a new witness has emerged who asserts that Wade had been Willis' sneaky link for longer than they both claim.

Related: Shocking New Details About Fani Willis' Relationship With Her Special Prosecutor

"Merchant identifies the witness as Terrance Bradley, who served previously as Wade’s divorce lawyer and worked in his law firm. That itself is quite irregular given the strong protections for attorney-client privilege," Turley writes. "However, Merchant told the court that 'Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in 2021.'”

Advertisement

Obviously, this is big news if true, but this new accusation isn't necessarily a slam dunk. Turley points out that Bradley needs to account for the “non-privileged, personal knowledge” he has acknowledged. Turley says that Willis and Wade have to offer their side of the story as well.

There's one factor in Bradley's story that could turn his allegations into a bombshell. 

"If the affiant is suggesting that there were public displays or confirmation of this relationship, there could be other witnesses who could be called to give accounts," Turley writes. I can guarantee you that Willis and Wade don't want more witnesses to come forward.

Related: Fani Willis Was Singing a Different Tune in 2020

This new affidavit suggests that Willis and Wade may have taken even more trips than what we already know about. Merchant seeks to cast doubt on the credibility of Willis and Wade in the new court filing.

"Since Willis and Wade were not forthright about their relationship in the first instance, there is no reason to believe they are telling the truth now,” she states.

The plot continues to thicken for Willis. If these new allegations continue to surface, she might find herself in an indefensible position. As Turley puts it, if Willis and Wade have indeed lied, "the political and legal impact on the case [against Trump and his co-defendants] would be devastating."

Advertisement
Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: NEWS & POLITICS
Tags: CORRUPTION

Recommended

Does Canada Exist? David Solway
Report Confirms Joe Biden Wanted His DOJ to Interfere with 2024 Election Matt Margolis
What Next? Woke State Now Coming After Car Tires Milt Harris
Democrats Are Not Going to Replace Biden as 2024 Candidate Rick Moran
Here Are the Worst Lies From Biden’s Speech Matt Margolis
Utah State School Board Member Facing Calls for Resignation After X Post Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
Report Confirms Joe Biden Wanted His DOJ to Interfere with 2024 Election
Bitcoin Rising: Price Surge in 2024?
New Allegations That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Weren't Honest About Their Relationship
Advertisement