New Allegations That Fani Willis and Nathan Wade Weren't Honest About Their Relationship

Earlier this week, I reported about allegations that have surfaced in the curious case of Fulton County, Ga., District Attorney Fani Willis and her special prosecutor (with benefits) Nathan Wade. I wrote that "new revelations have shown that Willis allegedly did more than give 'special prosecutor' a whole new meaning by hiring her boyfriend. Willis and Wade reportedly carried on a longer affair than they initially admitted to, and they also allegedly shacked up."

One of the affidavits I referred to in that article asked Wade the question, "In Paragraph 17 of your affidavit, you swore that you met Ms. Willis in October of 2019 at a Municipal Court training. Isn't it true that you began more than just a friendship at that conference?"

Legal analyst Jonathan Turley reported on Saturday about a new filing that also suggests that Willis and Wade have been less than honest about their relationship. Turley writes that attorney Ashleigh Merchant "claims to have an affidavit that Willis lied about when the relationship began — a critical fact in her defense against ethical allegations."

Willis and Wade have both claimed that their relationship didn't start until 2022, in other words after she hired the unqualified attorney to help with the investigation into Donald Trump and 18 other defendants' alleged conspiracy to overturn Georgia's 2020 election results — as if that makes their relationship okay. But a new witness has emerged who asserts that Wade had been Willis' sneaky link for longer than they both claim.

"Merchant identifies the witness as Terrance Bradley, who served previously as Wade’s divorce lawyer and worked in his law firm. That itself is quite irregular given the strong protections for attorney-client privilege," Turley writes. "However, Merchant told the court that 'Bradley has non-privileged, personal knowledge that the romantic relationship between Wade and Willis began prior to Willis being sworn as the district attorney for Fulton County, Georgia in 2021.'”

Obviously, this is big news if true, but this new accusation isn't necessarily a slam dunk. Turley points out that Bradley needs to account for the “non-privileged, personal knowledge” he has acknowledged. Turley says that Willis and Wade have to offer their side of the story as well.

There's one factor in Bradley's story that could turn his allegations into a bombshell.

"If the affiant is suggesting that there were public displays or confirmation of this relationship, there could be other witnesses who could be called to give accounts," Turley writes. I can guarantee you that Willis and Wade don't want more witnesses to come forward.

This new affidavit suggests that Willis and Wade may have taken even more trips than what we already know about. Merchant seeks to cast doubt on the credibility of Willis and Wade in the new court filing.

"Since Willis and Wade were not forthright about their relationship in the first instance, there is no reason to believe they are telling the truth now,” she states.

The plot continues to thicken for Willis. If these new allegations continue to surface, she might find herself in an indefensible position. As Turley puts it, if Willis and Wade have indeed lied, "the political and legal impact on the case [against Trump and his co-defendants] would be devastating."