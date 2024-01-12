The Crimson Tide Has a New Head Coach

Chris Queen | 5:35 PM on January 12, 2024
AP Photo/David J. Phillip

That didn't take long. Less than 48 hours after news broke about the retirement of legendary University of Alabama head football coach Nick Saban, the Crimson Tide has a new coach. Alabama has hired Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer to take the reins of the team in Tuscaloosa.

Advertisement

Just four days ago, DeBoer was coaching the Huskies in the College Football Playoff national championship game, and now he'll move 2,500 miles away to coach a new team. It's a massive step for a coach that many fans in the Southeastern Conference (SEC) had probably never heard of before this season.

"Kalen DeBoer, known within the industry as both a program builder and excavator, told his staff at Washington that he’s accepting an offer from Alabama for Nick Saban’s former coaching job, team sources confirmed Friday," report Christopher Kamrani, Bruce Feldman, Kennington Smith III and Chris Vannini at The Athletic. "DeBoer is expected to meet with his Washington team Friday afternoon to explain why he’s making the move, the sources said."

The report that Alabama was offering DeBoer a contract first came down the pike seconds after I published my report about Dabo Swinney and the contract provision that made it difficult for him to accept any Alabama offer (just my luck). The news became official shortly after that.

"DeBoer, 49, would inherit one of the most coveted jobs in college football — and one of the most difficult — in replacing Saban, whose teams won nine SEC titles and six national championships in his 17 seasons at the school," report ESPN's Mark Schlabach and Chris Low. 

Advertisement

The expectations on DeBoer will be high, both because DeBoer is coming off a national championship coaching gig and because Alabama has a championship legacy of its own, particularly during the Saban era. One aspect of the job that sounds unsavory is that Saban will maintain an office in Bryant-Denny Stadium, which means he might barge in like the Ropers too often and insert himself into the job he just retired from.

"In DeBoer, [Alabama athletic director Greg] Byrne went with what some might perceive to be an unconventional hire, a man who has never coached in the SEC," reports The Athletic. "At some point this fall, DeBoer hired college football coaching superagent Jimmy Sexton who represents a majority of coaches in the SEC, including Saban."

DeBoer may be an exciting hire for the Crimson Tide, and it's easy to see why he sees himself as ready for a new challenge. But he's going to have a tough road ahead of him in the SEC. His opponents will include the Georgia Bulldogs, who are always a formidable opponent, along with stiff competition like Missouri, Tennessee, and Oklahoma. 

Advertisement

It also remains to be seen what kind of turnover he'll experience. Will Saban's retirement drive some Alabama players to the transfer portal? And what about upcoming recruits? Hiring the right assistant coaches can also make or break DeBoer's tenure in Tuscaloosa. This new gig isn't going to be easy.

SEC fans going to see tons of changes in 2024. No more CBS coverage (and yay, no more Gary Danielson), the elimination of East and West divisions, and the 12-team playoff were already a lot to process. Now we have Alabama with a new head coach. It's going to be an interesting year. 

Chris Queen

Chris Queen is an Editor and Columnist at PJ Media, where he has written for over 10 years. He has also written for The Resurgent, NewsReal Blog, and Celebrations Magazine.

Chris is a fan of anything involving his beloved Georgia Bulldogs and is a Disney aficionado. He is the author of the book Neon Crosses.

You can subscribe to his Substack page to read his musings on faith, Southern culture, and more. Find him on Twitter, Truth Social, and Gettr. For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Category: COLUMNS
Tags: CULTURE SPORTS COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Recommended

This Might Be the Most Hilarious Meme About Joe Biden Ever Matt Margolis
Now Democrats Are Accusing Joe Biden of Impeachable Offenses Matt Margolis
Florida Man Friday: Here's the Best Reason Never to Do Fentanyl Stephen Green
Is This How Democrats Will Stop Pennsylvania Going Red in November? Matt Margolis
Fani Willis Is a Marxist Gangster Kevin Downey Jr.
Weekend Parting Shot: Gen Zers Are Bringing Parents to Job Interviews Lincoln Brown

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement
Trending
Editor's Choice
The Plot Thickens in the Fani Willis Corruption Allegations
Oops, Drudge Did It Again
FRIDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Larry O'Connor - Replay
Advertisement