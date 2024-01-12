One Coach on the 'Short List' to Replace Nick Saban May Have Priced Himself Out of the Job

Now that Nick Saban has retired as the University of Alabama’s head football coach, the school is having to search for a replacement, something the Crimson Tide hasn’t had to do since 2007. On the one hand, it sounds like a plum opportunity for any coach, but on the other hand, it’s an unenviable task to try to follow such a coaching legend.

Another factor that might make the Alabama job unattractive is the knowledge that Saban is keeping an office inside Bryant-Denny Stadium. It would be hard for a coach to establish himself with the former coach breathing down his neck and staying all up in his business.

Nevertheless, the sports media has a “short list” of coaches who are in line to replace Saban. (Or are they just the coaches the media want to see?) Several of the coaches on this media list — including Texas’ Steve Sarkisian, Florida State’s Mike Norvell, and Oregon’s Dan Lanning — have indicated that they’re not interested, and ESPN is suggesting that Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the top candidate.

But there’s one candidate on the list who might have put himself out of the running with the contracts he signed in 2019 and 2022 at his current school.

“Clemson coach and former Alabama walk-on receiver Dabo Swinney is on several short lists to replace the Crimson Tide legend, including by The Tuscaloosa News,” reports Sahil Kurup at USA Today. “Whether the same is true among Alabama's decision-makers is unknown. But at least one hangup for a reunion in Tuscaloosa exists in the form of Swinney's own contract with Clemson.”

Swinney, who played football at Alabama as a walk-on, has a clause in his contract that puts him on the hook for the buyout of the rest of his contract. But there’s one catch: if he goes from Clemson to Alabama, Swinney is on the hook for 150% more than if he signs with another school.

Clemson added the provision in Swinney’s 2019 contract and reiterated it in his 2022 contract extension. Athletic Director Graham Neff talked about it in 2022:

“While the percentage remains the same throughout the life of the contract, the buyout amount does decrease periodically,” Kurup explains. “At the time he signed the extension in September 2022, that meant he would have had to pay $9 million — not $6 million — if he chose to return to Tuscaloosa at any time during the 2022 calendar year.”

Kurup breaks down what that extra move-to-Alabama clause means year by year. The Alabama amount is in parentheses:

2022: $6 million ($9 million)

2023: $5 million ($7.5 million)

2024: $5 million ($7.5 million)

2025: $4 million ($6 million)

2026: $3 million ($4.5 million)

2027: $3 million ($4.5 million)

2028: $2 million ($3 million)

2029: $2 million ($3 million)

2030: $1 million ($1.5 million)

2031: $0

Why would Swinney consider going to Alabama? During his playing days as a walk-on, he won a national championship with the Crimson Tide in 1992, and Tuscaloosa is where he got his start as a graduate assistant coach. Swinney is an Alabama native, so it would be a homecoming of sorts.

But his contract serves as the biggest incentive to stay in Clemson, along with his championship-winning track record there. I don’t have any inside info, but I can’t help but think that Swinney is off the table to replace Saban.