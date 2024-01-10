BREAKING: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban to Retire

It's a bittersweet day for college football fans. University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban has told his team that he is retiring. The 72-year-old leaves the sport as one of the most legendary coaches in college football history, with seven national championships under his belt — six of them with Bama.

"Saban, 72, just completed his 17th season at Alabama, which ended in a loss to eventual national champion Michigan in the Rose Bowl. In 17 seasons, he won 201 games — tied with Vince Dooley (Georgia) for the second-most wins at a single school in SEC history, behind only Bear Bryant, who won 232 games in his 25 seasons with Alabama," ESPN reports.

Sources told the network's Chris Low that Saban informed the Crimson Tide of his intentions on Wednesday. The news is bitter because it's the end of an era; no doubt Alabama fans everywhere are sad. It's sweet because such a dominant coach will no longer be a force in NCAA football.

In over a quarter of a century as a college head coach — a whopping 28 seasons — Saban never had a losing record. Of course, that includes a pair of .500 seasons at Michigan State University in 1996 and 1998. His record includes seven national championships, 12 conference championships, and 19 bowl victories, and he coached four Heisman Trophy winners, including back-to-back winners in 2019 and 2020.

"Saban was inducted into the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame in 2013," report Bruce Feldman, Chris Vannini, and Kennington Smith III at The Athletic. "He’s a five-time SEC Coach of the Year, two-time Walter Camp Coach of the Year, two-time AP College Football Coach of the Year, and two-time Paul 'Bear' Bryant Award winner, among numerous other accolades."

The news was a surprise to many. Saban told ESPN in November, "I've always said that if you're thinking about retirement, you're probably already retired, and I'm not there yet."

Tributes poured in from all over the sports world:

What's next for the Crimson Tide?

"This is one of — if not the — best job in college football, coming off the longest stretch of sustained success in the modern era of the sport," Vannini writes. "With that will come immense resources and the highest of expectations. Potential coaches to watch for the job include Oregon coach Dan Lanning, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, Washington coach Kalen DeBoer, Florida State coach Mike Norvell, among others. There will be no shortage of interest in the job."

"The attention turns to who Alabama will choose to succeed the greatest coach of all time, but Alabama’s roster is worth an equal amount of attention," Smith adds. "The Crimson Tide’s post-College Football Playoff transfer portal window just closed on Monday night. As a result of Saban’s retirement, another window will open for 30 days. To date, Alabama has 17 transfer portal entries between scholarship players and walk-ons."

Wednesday night brought a big surprise to sports fans. While a lot of fans will mourn the hole that Saban is leaving in the world of college football, plenty of coaches are getting ready to claim the mantle of the "next Nick Saban." College football just got a lot more interesting.