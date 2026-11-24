A U.S. jury has convicted Chinese tech giant Huawei of stealing American trade secrets. Perhaps it’s now time to scrutinize all the American companies that operate in China and have agreed to promote Chinese Communist Party (CCP) interests.

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Federal prosecutors scored a victory in the fight against Huawei’s foreign corruption and technological influence with the jury decision announced on Tuesday. The Financial Times reported that the jury engaged in five days of deliberation before announcing the decision that Huawei was guilty on 10 of the 12 charges. The case played out in New York.

Huawei is the biggest wireless telecom equipment maker in the world, which undoubtedly influenced the American government's desire to hold it accountable amid an intensifying AI/tech race.

[Financial Times:] It was acquitted of a criminal racketeering charge, which carried the most severe penalties, and conspiracy to obstruct justice. US prosecutors had alleged Huawei systematically stole American technology and misled international banks including HSBC about its dealings with Iran… Central to the government’s claims was a unit known as the “competition management group”, which prosecutors said awarded monthly bonuses to employees who stole the most valuable information from competitors… The case outlined incidents dating back to the early 2000s in which Huawei was accused of improperly acquiring information from competitors including T-Mobile, Cisco, Quintel, Cinex and Fujitsu.

Assistant U.S. attorney Robert Pollack insisted that Huawei employees all had a common goal of “defrauding competitors to get access to those secrets, and they were ready to take everything they thought they could get away with.”

There were also the bank fraud charges related to the Skycom subsidiary that operated out of Iran.

In China, there is no such thing as a fully private company, especially when it comes to major corporations. Every company in China, whether Chinese-based or foreign, has to agree to host CCP cells and promote CCP goals (see Company Law, 2023 revision). Furthermore, the CCP enforces “civil-military fusion,” which means that everything in the economic and tech spheres has to be accessible to the Chinese military. This makes every major corporation either based in China or having extensive operations there a literal military and intelligence asset for the CCP.

And yet most of America’s top companies have shipped their business and industry to China. Apple is the worst offender, but Google, Microsoft, and Tesla are among the American companies that also operate in China (read more: Jensen Is the Tip of the Iceberg: Almost Every Top U.S. Corporation Agreed to Work for the CCP). So Huawei and its fellow Chinese corporations are not the only ones that Americans have to worry about when it comes to national security and trade risks.

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In fact, American companies that have agreed to further the CCP agenda in exchange for cheap labor and low safety standards overseas are probably even more dangerous. These are the same companies that have deals to provide technology for America’s government and military.