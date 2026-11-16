Pro-El-Sayed Councilman Pleads Guilty to Election and Assault Charges

Leon Abdullah El-Alamin will soon be out of office, but he could be trading city offices for prison. While El-Alamin is technically non-partisan, he has pushed a radical leftist agenda on criminal justice and previously endorsed Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed (D-Mich.).

Advertisement

Flint City Councilman El-Alamin was running for office again while out on bail, but lost his election, based on Ballotpedia’s information. El-Alamin pleaded guilty Thursday to two separate charges, according to ABC12. The first is an election fraud charge relating to his filing paperwork for the 2024 special election where he put down a home on Mott Street as his residence for Flint’s 1st Ward, though neighbors subsequently confirmed to investigators he did not live there.

Then in July 2025, while he was in office, El-Alamin allegedly punched and choked a woman at his house in Mount Morris Township, to which he pleaded guilty of domestic violence and assault with intent to do serious bodily harm. He’s an all-around dirtbag, both completely dishonest and actively violent.

Back in August, Libs of TikTok slammed local Democrats for supporting El-Alamin’s race, though we now know not enough supported him to elect him again:

Make sure you’re sitting down for this… Democrats are supporting a career criminal for Flint, Michigan City Council I’m not kidding Leon El-Alamin previously served 7 years in prison on weapons & drug charges. He’s facing a felony charge for allegedly assaulting a woman by choking her, hitting her in the face, and pulling out her hair. He’s also facing election fraud charges for allegedly falsely claiming he lived in Flint to file to run for city council. A resurfaced video allegedly shows El-Alamin approaching one of his tenants' homes to evict them while wielding an AK-style firearm. He’s a current city councilor and advanced to the general election where he will face a challenger for his reelection bid What is going on in Michigan?! — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) August 6, 2026

Recommended: Expect Chaos: Mamdani Replaces Counter-Terror Police With Unarmed Negotiators

At around the same time, the Washington Examiner explained how El-Alamin is Islamist and leftist, even if he doesn’t have an official party affiliation:

El Alamin’s Instagram account still displays the el Sayed endorsements in April (and July 2025 posts, including one featuring what appears to be a now-deleted webpage from el Sayed’s campaign site. The advocacy group Muslims for American Progress also featured el Sayed and el Alamin together in a 2017 “Impact Report of Muslim Contributions to Michigan.” … El Alamin calls himself a “survivor of mass-incarceration” after Democrat-backed legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) in 2020 allowed the state to expunge his drug and weapons convictions. The politician and nonprofit leader took a photo one-on-one with the governor at an event, which he posted online in 2024 alongside photos with other elected Democrats.

So Democrats made it possible for El-Alamin to run for office and were happy with his endorsement until he returned, not exactly shockingly, to crime. The Democrat Party is a pro-crime plague upon our country.

Advertisement