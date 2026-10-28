Massachusetts Senate Brags About Blocking ICE and Providing Financial Aid to Illegal Aliens

The state Senate of Massachusetts is openly boasting about how it ensured financial aid and in-state tuition for illegal aliens, along with anti-ICE legislation and programs to import more foreign healthcare workers.

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Naturally, the state Senate’s Facebook account did not refer to any individuals as illegal aliens, but it did emphasize that it was including immigrants of any status in its special privileges for Massachusetts community college students. This means that the state Senate, which Democrats control, is explicitly affirming that it violates federal laws not only by protecting illegal aliens from Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), but also by granting them taxpayer-funded privileges that are supposed to be exclusive to in-state citizen residents.

The Facebook post on Wednesday said, “In Massachusetts, we know that our immigrant community makes us stronger. On National Immigrants Day, we celebrate their contributions, ingenuity, and bravery. We also reaffirm our commitment to equity and ensuring our state is a safe and welcoming place to live for everyone. #NationalImmigrantsDay #OpportunityForAll.”

If you look at the screenshot below that Libs of TikTok put on X, you can see that the Massachusetts state Senate claimed ICE is not allowed to go to so-called sensitive places, which would include churches and schools. Of course, Massachusetts Democrats do not have the power to ban ICE. In fact, federal law explicitly criminalizes interference with federal immigration officers’ operations (see 18 U.S. Code § 118 and 8 U.S. Code § 1324). So, technically speaking, the state Senate’s majority has just confirmed that its members are all complicit in illegal activities.

BREAKING: Democrat-controlled Massachusetts State Senate commits to providing illegal aliens with free taxpayer-funded education and college https://t.co/iMn4rJYUGh — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 28, 2026

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The state Senate went on to say that community college is free, which means funded by taxpayers, for everyone in Massachusetts and that financial aid and in-state tuition do not depend upon immigration status. Yet the Trump administration has made it clear that it is unlawful to provide in-state tuition to foreigners while American citizens from other states do not receive the same prices. Massachusetts also provides public education to illegal aliens in grade school and high school.

Perhaps even more egregiously, the state Senate proudly pointed to its program funded by taxpayers to give illegal aliens “free” legal advice. Once again, that would seem to violate federal law prohibiting active protection of, and assistance to, illegal aliens (8 U.S. Code § 1324).

The Massachusetts state Senate ended by boasting about how easy it is to bring in internationally trained physicians into the state to address shortages. Always be wary when Democrats claim that they need foreigners or foreign-trained workers to address shortages, because the shortages are often artificial, fueled by the fact that hospitals and businesses will deliberately seek out foreign candidates rather than domestic candidates. The Massachusetts unemployment rate is currently slightly higher than the national average.

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Perhaps the Trump administration needs to look into some of the Democrat politicians in the Massachusetts state Senate. Obviously, they are very proud of their illegal activities, and they should be willing to accept the consequences.