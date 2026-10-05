Deadly Mass Shooting Near Big Georgia Block Party

At least two people have died after about 50 shots rang out near a huge neighborhood block party in Georgia.

Fox News reported on Monday morning that most of the injuries were gunshot wounds, but that other people ended up caught in the stampede to move away from the shots or fleeing people’s vehicles hit them. Dooly County High School was having its homecoming weekend, although this particular block party was not school-sponsored.

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BREAKING: Two people have been killed and 35 others injured after more than 50 shots were fired near a massive neighborhood block party in Georgia. More than 1,000 people were gathered in Vienna when gunfire broke out around 1:25 a.m. Sunday, with officials saying shots were fired in at least two locations about a block apart. Most of the victims suffered gunshot wounds, while others were hit by vehicles or injured as people fled the chaos. See what authorities are revealing as the investigation gets underway: https://t.co/nmxzwxXMrP — Fox News (@FoxNews) October 5, 2026

Dooly County Sheriff Craig Peavy confirmed that a shooter opened fire in the early hours of Sunday morning, about 1:25 a.m., close to Pine Street in Vienna, Ga., according to the New York Post.

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Authorities have not released any details on the shooter, and so far reports indicate his identity is unknown. The New York Post also noted that the identities of the deceased victims were still unconfirmed, though NBC News said their names were JaQuevion Jackson of Cordele, Ga., and Macaleb Jackson of Hawkinsville, Ga.

[New York Post:] The two victims were men, ages 20 and 23, according to the Dooly County Coroner Brett Walls. Their families and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) have been notified… Police were already at the scene monitoring the crowd when shots were fired from at least two locations about a block apart, according to the sheriff.

GBI stated, “Deputies immediately responded to the area and discovered multiple people had been shot. Deputies also found two people in the 600 block of Pine Street that were pronounced deceased on scene. Victims were taken to several regional hospitals for treatment.”

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On October 5, NBC News released the names of the deceased victims, but explained that authorities have yet to identify the shooter.

The Dooly County coroner, [Walls], said [the deceased men] each had a single gunshot wound… The 35 wounded ranged in age from 14 to 51, and were taken to several regional hospitals, [Peavy] said, adding that their conditions ranged from stable to critical… “It was so many people, and it was just hard to figure out what was going on,” Peavy said.

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Because of the high school having homecoming weekend, there were multiple celebrations in the area over the weekend, including the block party. Sherrod Willaford, superintendent of the Dooly County School System, told families that school would continue as usual on Monday but that extra safety precautions would be in place. NBC News did not have information clarifying what that meant.

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