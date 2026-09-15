Trump-Threatening, Biden-Loving Illegal Alien Deported to Haiti

An illegal alien caught on camera last year screaming his hatred of Donald Trump, his refusal to return home, and his enthusiasm for Joe Biden has, despite all his rantings, been deported to Haiti.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin relayed the welcome news that federal authorities deported Wisteguens Jean Quely Chargles. While on his deportation flight to Haiti, Chargles made profanity-laced threats against the Trump family. He also managed to rack up more than 17 criminal convictions in the state of Massachusetts in just two years. And yet authorities in sanctuary-state Massachusetts keep trying to protect Chargles and his ilk.

EXCLUSIVE: Remember the Haitian illegal alien gang member who vent viral to our cameras for yelling "F**k Trump, Biden forever!" & "I'm not going back to Haiti!" during his ICE arrest in Boston last year? Well, he has, in fact, gone back to Haiti. DHS confirms to @FoxNews that Wisteguens Jean Quely Chargles was finally deported back to his home country on Thursday, 19 months after his arrest. I'm told he was combative on the plane, which originated in Louisiana, and he made profane, threatening remarks about President Trump and his family while on board. Per DHS, he had 17+ criminal convictions in just a two-year span in the state of Massachusetts. He was initially admitted to the US in 2013 during the Obama administration and was granted TPS. His TPS was later revoked in 2022. We witnessed him being arrested by ICE in the sanctuary city of Boston on 1/22/2025, just days into the Trump 2.0 administration. As for why it took so long? I'm told by federal sources that he exhausted every single potential legal option to try to remain in the country and has had a final deportation order since November of last year. WHITE HOUSE statement to FOX: “This gang member and criminal illegal alien loved Obama, Biden, and open-border Democrats who let him enter our country with TPS and allowed him to terrorize American citizens. Thanks to the Trump administration, he is now off our streets and back in Haiti.“ DHS statement to FOX: “This illegal alien gang member from Haiti had quite the rap sheet, with convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking, among other heinous crimes,” said DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “He went viral for praising Biden as he was getting arrested, because he knew that the Biden Administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him. The Trump Administration has finally done what both the Obama and Biden Administrations failed to do and deported this criminal back where he belongs.“ — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2026

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The Department of Homeland Security revealed a few of Chargles’s crimes. “This illegal alien gang member from Haiti had quite the rap sheet, with convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking, among other heinous crimes,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox. “He went viral for praising Biden as he was getting arrested, because he knew that the Biden Administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him. The Trump Administration has finally done what both the Obama and Biden Administrations failed to do and deported this criminal back where he belongs.”

Chargles originally entered the United States in 2013 and received temporary protected status from the Obama administration. Authorities revoked his TPS in 2022, but the Biden administration failed to deport him.

The White House told Fox, “This gang member and criminal illegal alien loved Obama, Biden, and open-border Democrats who let him enter our country with TPS and allowed him to terrorize American citizens. Thanks to the Trump administration, he is now off our streets and back in Haiti.”

Read Also: Feds Charged Six Election Fraudsters in Just One Week

It is unfortunate that the process of deporting illegal alien criminals is often so lengthy, because it means that many of them never end up getting deported at all. Terrorism-loving Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi are two examples of individuals whom the feds had the authority to boot a long time ago, if only they would stop listening to illicit orders from activist judges.

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If we apply this point to Chargles, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him almost immediately after Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term in January 2025. But, Melugin explained, “I'm told by federal sources that he exhausted every single potential legal option to try to remain in the country and has had a final deportation order since November of last year.” Think of how much American taxpayer money went into that abortive process.

Chargles understood that the Democrats are on his side. If only American voters were as clear on that point ahead of the midterm election.

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