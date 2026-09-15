Trump-Threatening, Biden-Loving Illegal Alien Deported to Haiti

Catherine Salgado | 5:58 PM on September 15, 2026
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File

An illegal alien caught on camera last year screaming his hatred of Donald Trump, his refusal to return home, and his enthusiasm for Joe Biden has, despite all his rantings, been deported to Haiti.

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Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin relayed the welcome news that federal authorities deported Wisteguens Jean Quely Chargles. While on his deportation flight to Haiti, Chargles made profanity-laced threats against the Trump family. He also managed to rack up more than 17 criminal convictions in the state of Massachusetts in just two years. And yet authorities in sanctuary-state Massachusetts keep trying to protect Chargles and his ilk.

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The Department of Homeland Security revealed a few of Chargles’s crimes. “This illegal alien gang member from Haiti had quite the rap sheet, with convictions for assault and battery on a public employee, resisting arrest, and drug trafficking, among other heinous crimes,” DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin told Fox. “He went viral for praising Biden as he was getting arrested, because he knew that the Biden Administration’s open borders turned America into a paradise for criminals like him. The Trump Administration has finally done what both the Obama and Biden Administrations failed to do and deported this criminal back where he belongs.”

Chargles originally entered the United States in 2013 and received temporary protected status from the Obama administration. Authorities revoked his TPS in 2022, but the Biden administration failed to deport him.

The White House told Fox, “This gang member and criminal illegal alien loved Obama, Biden, and open-border Democrats who let him enter our country with TPS and allowed him to terrorize American citizens. Thanks to the Trump administration, he is now off our streets and back in Haiti.”

Read Also: Feds Charged Six Election Fraudsters in Just One Week

It is unfortunate that the process of deporting illegal alien criminals is often so lengthy, because it means that many of them never end up getting deported at all. Terrorism-loving Mahmoud Khalil and Mohsen Mahdawi are two examples of individuals whom the feds had the authority to boot a long time ago, if only they would stop listening to illicit orders from activist judges.

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If we apply this point to Chargles, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) arrested him almost immediately after Donald Trump took the oath of office for his second term in January 2025. But, Melugin explained, “I'm told by federal sources that he exhausted every single potential legal option to try to remain in the country and has had a final deportation order since November of last year.” Think of how much American taxpayer money went into that abortive process.

Chargles understood that the Democrats are on his side. If only American voters were as clear on that point ahead of the midterm election.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS HAITI ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

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