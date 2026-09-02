Canada Gave Contracts to Iranian Ex-Vice President’s Jihadi Engineer Son

The Canadian government ignored all the red flags about a man who is related to a top Iranian leader and had developed weapons for Iranian terrorists, awarding him lucrative contracts. Western politicians are suicidal.

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American Democrat politicians have given gobs of money to the Iranian regime, and the Trump administration found numerous relatives of Iranian leaders living in the United States, but apparently we’re not the only country with problematic past decisions in this area. A new report exposes how the Canadian government gave $2 million in contracts to a military engineer accused by Canadian intelligence of helping develop weapons for his daddy‘s bosses in the genocidal Iranian regime.

Global News’ Stewart Bell published the results of his investigation on September 2. He found that Edmonton resident “Sal Ghafouri” runs two companies in Alberta and raked in $2 million in federal and provincial contracts. That included contracts with the Department of National Defence and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. It turns out all of these military and law enforcement agencies have been giving taxpayer money to Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard, son of former Iranian vice president Hassan Ghafouri Fard and the subject of a lengthy Canadian investigation in his own right.

You see, Mohammad Reza Ghafouri Fard worked with an affiliate of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), which is responsible for killing dissidents domestically, attacking the Iranian regime’s enemies, and spreading terrorism around the world.

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A declassified Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) report that Bell viewed described Ghafouri as “involved in the research and development of Iranian military technologies.”

Before immigrating to Canada in 2013 and going into business as “Sal,” Ghafouri allegedly helped develop a guided anti-aircraft missile system and a jamming tool to “confront American aircraft” for the Iranian military and Revolutionary Guard, or IRGC. He was also part of a “covert procurement structure” that used a front company in Southeast Asia to purchase components that were needed for Iranian military projects, CSIS alleged in its report detailing his alleged past work for the regime forces. The allegations concern the four years CSIS alleges Ghafouri worked as an engineer at Iranian company Rabi Kosar, which the report said sold its products to SA Iran, a satellite of the Iranian Ministry of Defence, which in turn provided them to the military and IRGC… Ghafouri was flagged by immigration investigators for national security reasons in 2017, he nonetheless went on to win government procurement contracts, including two worth more than $1.5-million from the Canadian military.

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In fact, Ghafouri admitted to “active participation in procurement activities that benefited the Iranian military, including the IRGC.”

Even after becoming a resident of Canada, Ghafouri went back to Iran and had more than one meeting with Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence and Security, where he discussed details of his employment and possible intelligence connections. Despite the fact that Ghafouri was obviously still so cozy with an entity specifically aiming to steal Canadian technology all the way back in 2015, it was not until May 2026 that the Canadian government finally informed Ghafouri that his ties were concerning enough that he couldn’t become a citizen.

And his companies continued to receive federal money even after the Canadian government received a report on his record. Ghafouri’s case is still under consideration. Western nations are suicidally stupid.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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