Education Department Puts Schools on Notice About Parental Rights

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) put educational entities around the United States that receive federal funding on notice that they must respect parental rights or face funding cuts.

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ED called reports of educators’ parental rights violations “rampant.” This is especially true when it comes to “gender transitions.” Sometimes teachers were also assigning grossly inappropriate and sexualized content or activities, such as one teacher who made his students kiss members of the same sex for a grade. Many districts have actually formulated policies instructing educators and staff to hide child grooming from parents.

Certain topics, including psychological evaluations and religious/political views and sexual content, require written parental permission before exposing students, per ED. The department is also concerned that parents are not always aware of their rights, and that districts exploit this ignorance.

ED:

Today [Aug. 26, 2026], as students begin a new school year, the U.S. Department of Education’s Student Privacy Policy Office (SPPO) issued a Dear Colleague Letter (DCL) reminding state and local education agencies receiving federal funding of their obligations under the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act (FERPA) and the Protection of Pupil Rights Amendment (PPRA). This guidance reminds schools that they must allow parents to review students’ educational records, and that failure to comply with these federal parental rights laws can result in the loss of federal funding.

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Both California and Colorado Democrats have passed laws that threaten parental rights. Colorado's legislation gives children's transgender-identifying delusion legal protection, meaning parents could potentially lose custody if they deny it. California's legislation forbade teachers from telling parents about their kids' "gender transitions" if the parents were not likely to approve. A federal judge did rule against California's law, and the Supreme Court told Colorado it couldn't ban "conversion therapy" for minors. But the two states' legislation highlights the common trend in Democrat states of schools secretively grooming kids while politicians attack parents who reject biological impossibilities.

Unfortunately, too many woke educators try to brainwash kids on LGBTQ ideology regardless of what the laws in their state say, so overturning harmful laws is only a part of the battle.

🚨 EXCLUSIVE: Encinitas Union School District @eusdtweets Assistant Superintendent Amy Illingworth admits on recording that this California school district put children as young as 5 on secret gender transition programs without their parents’ knowledge. pic.twitter.com/MbwfCZ2124 — Amy Reichert (@amyforsandiego) August 25, 2026

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Related: No Way! Study Finds Transgender Ideology Linked to Violence.

Virginia teen ran away, was sex trafficked after school kept gender transition secret: suit https://t.co/W5mKWBrnYv pic.twitter.com/up4AVfQ2mb — New York Post (@nypost) September 4, 2023

Many of the educators are unmarried or homosexual, and so, by grooming children, they are, in a sense, "reproducing" by brainwashing kids into their own ideology. Other educators have children but are such ideologues that their deranged beliefs always come first.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America in this 250th birthday year.

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