Sanctuary Cities, 8 Molotov Cocktails, and a 4-Time Deportee

What do eight Molotov cocktails and a four-time deportee have in common? In both cases, they represent foreign criminals sheltered by Democrats in sanctuary cities.

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Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) posts stories about despicable illegal alien criminals almost every day on social media, and much of the time they are talking about foreigners living in Democrat-run jurisdictions. The number of victims and the amount of violence and theft due to sanctuary policies is unimaginable.

As a sample of the sort of dirtbags whom Democrats love to protect from arrest and deportation, we have this serial deportee:

ICE arrested a criminal illegal alien who’s been deported FOUR TIMES (and many other aliens) in targeted operations in Los Angeles.



Under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS’s leadership, illegal aliens will NOT sneak back into our country.



If you’re here illegally, ICE will find… pic.twitter.com/oetEB5Yrl6 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 25, 2026

By the way, the man who has four deportations in his past also has a lengthy criminal history that includes drug, driving, and alcohol offenses, not to mention his latest arrest this year for disorderly conduct. Yet the Fox News video also mentions the fact that ICE officers have to be very efficient in arresting targets and wear cameras in Los Angeles because of the riots there and the harassment Feds experience.

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Related: Meet Some Deported Haitian Dirtbags

Speaking of Democrats trying to ensure violence, we have this story about an illegal alien whom Chicago Democrats put out on the streets to await trial, even though his crime was possessing eight Molotov cocktails:

8 MOLOTOV COCKTAILS + 1 ILLEGAL ALIEN RELEASED BY SANCTUARY CHICAGO = ICE AT-LARGE ARREST



ICE @EROChicago officers arrested Jordanian illegal alien Hamed Mohammed Hamed Alsaidi at large, allegedly living in a tent, Aug. 4 after Illinois’ sanctuary policies put him back on the… pic.twitter.com/84Cp2uLM80 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) August 25, 2026

Alsaidi gave Illinois police a false name. He now faces up to 80 years in prison if he is convicted on all counts, which he might not be in the woke state.

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Los Angeles and Chicago are just two sanctuary cities in the United States, albeit two of the most infamous. Data expert The Global Statistics estimated in 2025 that there were around 2.6 million illegal aliens in California, although there could be more, and Los Angeles is one of the hotspots for illegal alien crime. The Jewish Policy Center declared that between August 2022 and spring 2025 alone, 50,000 illegal aliens came to live in Chicago, at a cost of about $600 million to taxpayers. And both Los Angeles and Chicago have sanctuary policies.

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I think you understand my point, which is that these cities have gargantuan illegal alien populations, costing citizens a great deal of money and jobs. When you add in all the crimes these illegal aliens commit, it is unbelievable that any Americans, except those who want to hire foreigners at cheaper rates, actually vote Democrat.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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