Meet Some Deported Haitian Dirtbags

Catherine Salgado | 11:06 AM on August 25, 2026
AP Photo/Felix Marquez

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently arrested hundreds of Haitians who illegally entered our country or are here on expired temporary protected status (TPS), and despite what Democrats say, they’re not model community members.

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DHS highlighted just a few deported Haitian criminals in a lengthy X thread it posted on Monday. For example, Mc Guyverson Jetin, a Zoe Pound gang member, had lawful permanent resident status (LPR) until after his convictions for four counts of lewd or lascivious battery with a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 and sexual battery. In 2018, he received a final order of removal, but it had not been enforced until now.

Another of the criminals is illegal alien Davidson Athis, an 88 Crush Mob gang member. He has a terrifyingly long rap sheet that includes a conviction for first-degree assault. He also has past arrests for conspiracy to commit assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, second-degree fraud, reckless endangerment, drug possession, and disorderly conduct.

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Related: ICE Arrests Over 1,300 Illegal Aliens in Virginia-Maryland Operation

Wilbur Senat received LPR status after entering the United States in 2006, but this year, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal over his criminal history. He has a conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor and arrests for burglary and larceny.

Then there’s Ernst Joachim, who received Haitian Humanitarian Parole from the Biden Administration. But like many a Biden-era “refugee,” he’s a dirtbag. Joachim’s criminal history includes a conviction for sexual offense – corruption of minors and an arrest for unlawful contact with a minor. He's yet another Democrat “dreamer” who is thankfully headed home.

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Alberto Derisme had been granted LPR status by the Obama administration, but his criminal history includes convictions for possession of controlled substance, obstruction of police, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence.

There’s more, but you get the picture, and it’s an ugly one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DHS HAITI ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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