Meet Some Deported Haitian Dirtbags

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) recently arrested hundreds of Haitians who illegally entered our country or are here on expired temporary protected status (TPS), and despite what Democrats say, they’re not model community members.

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DHS highlighted just a few deported Haitian criminals in a lengthy X thread it posted on Monday. For example, Mc Guyverson Jetin, a Zoe Pound gang member, had lawful permanent resident status (LPR) until after his convictions for four counts of lewd or lascivious battery with a victim between the ages of 12 and 15 and sexual battery. In 2018, he received a final order of removal, but it had not been enforced until now.

Elton Petit-Frere, whose criminal history includes convictions for FOUR counts of assault on a female, resisting a public officer, attempted robbery, robbery with a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, resisting a public officer, breaking and entering, larceny of a… pic.twitter.com/Rj12OIzCij — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Another of the criminals is illegal alien Davidson Athis, an 88 Crush Mob gang member. He has a terrifyingly long rap sheet that includes a conviction for first-degree assault. He also has past arrests for conspiracy to commit assault, second-degree assault, fourth-degree burglary, trespassing, second-degree fraud, reckless endangerment, drug possession, and disorderly conduct.

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Related: ICE Arrests Over 1,300 Illegal Aliens in Virginia-Maryland Operation

Wilbur Senat received LPR status after entering the United States in 2006, but this year, an immigration judge issued him a final order of removal over his criminal history. He has a conviction for sexual exploitation of a minor and arrests for burglary and larceny.

Bermann Desty, whose criminal history includes a conviction for unlawful sexual activity with a minor, and arrests for cruelty toward child, assault, failure to register as a sex offender, probation violation, and public order crimes. He was admitted to the United States through… pic.twitter.com/vjA9DGNojh — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

Then there’s Ernst Joachim, who received Haitian Humanitarian Parole from the Biden Administration. But like many a Biden-era “refugee,” he’s a dirtbag. Joachim’s criminal history includes a conviction for sexual offense – corruption of minors and an arrest for unlawful contact with a minor. He's yet another Democrat “dreamer” who is thankfully headed home.

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Alberto Derisme had been granted LPR status by the Obama administration, but his criminal history includes convictions for possession of controlled substance, obstruction of police, possession of synthetic drugs, possession of narcotic paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence.

Jean Renaud Pascal, whose criminal history includes convictions for 18 COUNTS of alien smuggling for profit and conspiracy to bring certain inadmissible aliens into the United States. He was admitted to the United States in September 2011 as an LPR under the Obama Administration.… pic.twitter.com/eN76nJVqMG — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) August 24, 2026

There’s more, but you get the picture, and it’s an ugly one.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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