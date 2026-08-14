Trump Announces Rescue of American Missionary Kidnapped in Niger

Far too many Christians are still being arrested and killed every week in multiple nations around the world, especially thanks to Islamic terrorism and Communist persecution. But for once, a story of kidnapping ended in rescue.

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President Donald Trump confirmed that a Christian missionary whom Jihadis in Niger kidnapped is back in American custody as of August 14. Kevin Rideout did not die in captivity, as so many other Christians have, but will be returning home.

Trump posted on his Truth Social platform Friday, “I am proud to announce that Kevin Rideout, a wonderful Christian Missionary, is back in United States Custody. Kevin was kidnapped by Jihadi terrorists in West Africa — The epicenter of Islamist terrorism, where there have been more deadly attacks in the past year than anywhere else on Earth. Kevin, the United States of America looks forward to welcoming you HOME. Glad to have helped!”

'PROFOUNDLY GRATEFUL':

American missionary Kevin Rideout has been released after some nine months in captivity in Niger. The Christian mission pilot was abducted near his home in Niamey in October and is now in the care of U.S. officials and is said to be in good health.… — Fox News World (@FNCGlobalNews) August 14, 2026

Christian missionary organization SIM International, with which Rideout was working in the African nation when jihadis kidnapped him, also confirmed the rescue in a statement to Fox News. "We are grateful to confirm that our good friend and brother in Christ, Kevin Rideout, has been released after over nine months in captivity," SIM International said.

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The organization added, "He will soon be reunited with Krista, his children, and his extended family. Krista and the rest of Kevin’s family are profoundly grateful for the prayers offered on their behalf by people around the world throughout his captivity, and in particular for the deep level of prayer and support offered by our SIM family."

The particularly shameful part of Rideout's original kidnapping was that it happened, according to Fox News, only about 150 feet away from the presidential palace in Niger. The country of Niger is around 87.6% Muslim, mostly Sunni Muslim. Many Western outlets don't want to blame Islamic terrorists for the abduction, but obviously Donald Trump had no such doubts or qualms.

Islamic terrorism plagues Niger, with multiple groups vying to cause the most chaos. The Counter Extremism Project last year explained:

Niger is situated in one of the most vulnerable areas of the Sahel, as all seven of the country’s borders face terrorist threats from neighboring countries. Regional affiliates of ISIS and al-Qaeda, such as Islamic State Sahel (IS Sahel) and Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM)—a conglomeration of three Mali-based groups and al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM)—have quickly advanced throughout Niger as Mali and Burkina Faso have failed to deter their spread. The terrorist organizations with the greatest presence across the western and northwestern regions of Niger are JNIM and IS Sahel, while the southeast is ravaged by the Boko Haram splinter group Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP).

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As I mentioned at the start of this article, Islam and Communism are the two ideologies most responsible for persecution of Christians worldwide.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to renew America this 250th birthday year.

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