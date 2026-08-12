BREAKING: Military Helicopter Crash in Texas Leaves 2 Dead

A helicopter crash involving a U.S. Army aircraft has reportedly started a major wildfire and resulted in the deaths of at least two people in Texas.

Fort Hood does not appear to have released any statement confirming the identity of the casualties or the circumstances of the helicopter crash as of about 5:30 p.m. Eastern Wednesday afternoon. The Fort Hood Sentinel, the post’s authorized military newspaper, does not seem to have posted anything since August 6. And the fort’s official X account also has not posted anything today as of 5:30. Stars and Stripes magazine reported that an AH-64 Apache attack helicopter based at Fort Hood was the aircraft that crashed. The Fort Hood Media Center did ultimately confirm the crash but not the two casualties.

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According to the media center, the crash occurred in Salado, Texas, and first responders were on the scene Wednesday afternoon.

And Texas Gov. Greg Abbott did release a very brief X statement: “Today, an Apache helicopter crashed in Bell County during Fort Hood operations, killing two members of our military. Join Cecilia and me in prayer for their families and the entire Fort Hood community. Texas is forever indebted to those who serve our state and nation.”

The account AZ Intel shared video allegedly of the aftermath, but this video is not yet officially confirmed and must be viewed with caution.

BREAKING: U.S. military helicopter crashes south of Salado, Texas, killing 2 people.



The crash sparked a wildfire. pic.twitter.com/FiolTtlcDP — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) August 12, 2026

A source at Fort Hood simply told me that it was on lockdown. Therefore, the details of the crash and its aftermath remain unclear. Abbott’s post, therefore, seems to be the most reliable official source on the number of deaths.

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Brig. Gen. Ethan Diven, acting commanding general, commented in an extremely short statement as part of the Fort Hood Media Center news release: “Our immediate priority is securing the site and supporting the initial response efforts. Our thoughts are with the crew and their families as we await further information.”

CNN also cited Cliff Coleman, a spokesman for the Bell County Sheriff’s Office, who confirmed that there were evacuations in the area of the crash due to a sizable and uncontrolled wildfire that began because of it. Firemen were trying to get the flames under control in a field littered with debris. “It crashed into a field, and you could tell it was a violent crash,” Coleman said.

The United States military usually does not release any names or details about victims of deadly crashes and strikes until at least 24 hours after the event, as they notify family members and make certain who the victims were. Therefore, we are not likely to know who the casualties are until at least late Thursday. But we pray for their families and friends and also for their fellow troops at Fort Hood during this tragic time. And of course, we also pray that there will not be any more casualties or serious property destruction as a result of the fire that the crash started.

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