A Mass Shooting and More July 4 Violence in Chicago

The Windy City had nearly as much gunfire as fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, with over 20 suffering gunshot injuries and at least three stabbed.

Chicago is as always in a major crisis of deadly crime, but since it’s a Democrat-run city and most of the killings can’t provide any political capital, the mainstream media isn’t too worried. This is how we know that leftists truly don’t think black lives matter, because many of the Chicago victims are black, but if they didn’t die at the hands of white policemen, don’t expect any stir in the mainstream media.

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The preliminary police reports from 5 p.m. Sunday indicated at least 21 shot, three stabbed, and three dead over the Independence Day weekend, according to Fox32 Chicago. The Chicago Police Department usually counts weekends shooting by starting around 6 p.m. on Thursday nights and going through 11:59 p.m. on Sundays, so the preliminary numbers could go up.

One of the bad shootings — or rather, the mass shooting — of the weekend happened Sunday morning and included several teenagers among the victims. An unidentified shooter or shooters injured six young people ranging from age 17 to age 20 in an attack around 1:30 a.m. July 5. Initial reports indicate all the victims are likely to survive. A 17-year-old girl suffered critical injuries in a separate shooting around the same area, according to Fox32. The two shootings occurred within ten minutes of each other.

Other shootings include one that landed a 19-year-old man in Christ Hospital in critical condition. Someone also found a 33-year-old man shot on W. Van Buren Street, and that man sadly died after reaching Stroger Hospital.

• Around 6 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the 7900 block of S. Ashland Ave. where a 54-year-old man was in an argument with a gunman. The gunman walked to a nearby blue SUV to get a gun, opened fire, and shot the victim… • A 25-year-old woman was wounded by gunfire Saturday evening while sitting inside a vehicle on Chicago's South Side… •. After officers caught up with [a suspect], a struggle ensued during which the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot one of the officers. The wounded officer then returned fire, shooting the suspect. A second officer was also shot in the arm, but the bullet was stopped by their ballistic vest, police said.

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Besides the shootings, there were three stabbings. One victim, a 25-year-old woman, was inside a home when two family members got into a violent argument. The young woman tried to intervene in the fight, but one of the relatives stabbed the would-be peacemaker in the abdomen. Medical staff at Christ Hospital reported the victim was in good condition and likely to recover.

Another stabbing victim who is expected to survive received injuries on a bus after three women got into an argument with him that turned violent.

A study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) back in 2023 provided data indicating Chicago residents had a one in 15 chance of suffering a gunshot injury by the time they reach the age of 40. And yet Chicago has some of the strictest gun control laws in the nation. Activists keep saying the laws just aren’t restrictive enough. But the reality is that no amount of gun control is going to end the violence.

A quote from Thomas Jefferson explains why, as applicable today as it was over two centuries ago, and I’ll end on his observation: “The laws that forbid the carrying of arms… disarm only those who are neither inclined nor determined to commit crimes... Such laws make things worse for the assaulted and better for the assailants; they serve rather to encourage than to prevent homicides, for an unarmed man may be attacked with greater confidence than an armed man.”

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