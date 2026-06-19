Rep. Hunt: Racial Argument Against Voter ID Is ‘Insulting’

Rep. Wesley Hunt (R-Texas) emphasized to Congress the importance of passing the election integrity SAVE America Act and rejected woke arguments against voter ID as racist and condescending.

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Democrats’ idiotic arguments against requiring ID to vote include claiming that black Americans are somehow mysteriously unable to get IDs. Aside from the obvious elitism and racial prejudice of such a claim, it is practically impossible to live in America and not have identification. They are required at doctor’s offices, airports, bars, liquor stores, car rentals, welfare programs, and many more places. But somehow expecting IDs at polling places is unreasonable?

Democrats claim requiring proof of citizenship to vote is racist and discriminatory.



I’ve been Black my entire life, and that’s one of the most insulting arguments I’ve ever heard.



✅ Black Americans can get IDs.

✅ Hispanic Americans can get IDs.

✅ Asian Americans can get… pic.twitter.com/x4HefeGKFE — Wesley Hunt (@WesleyHuntTX) June 19, 2026

Hunt sarcastically said, “I've been black for my entire life. I had to bring up the most racist thing I've ever heard [which] is the insinuation by Democrats that black and brown Americans are too stupid to get an ID to vote, just like everybody else.”

The congressman continued, “I call this the soft bigotry of low expectations. Figuring out how to vote in this country is a very low bar, and we could all figure it out regard of your race, religion, color, or creed, and we should all want free and fair elections.”

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Except Democrats know they cannot win so many elections as they do without fraud, nor can they expand their control to new areas. They have no positive results to run on, no record of making any city or state more prosperous and more free. They need fraud to survive.

Hunt told Congress, “With me today — I'm not gonna pull mine out this time, but I have six forms of government-issued ID. How did I acquire that? Personal responsibility in this country. I've also heard a lot about Jim Crow here today. I'm here to tell you, Jim Crow is over, and I know it because my parents grew up in it.”

Related: FBI Agents on L.A.’s Homeless Skid Row for Election Fraud Probe

Democrats were the party of Jim Crow, ironically. But now they scream “racism” whenever anyone points out that they are pushing an awful policy. Democrats cheapen and exploit the suffering their predecessors caused for political reasons.

As Hunt said, “And I think it's actually insulting to those that actually experienced the ills of Jim Crow” to compare getting an ID to that era. “Having an ID to vote in our national election should be a requirement, which is why I stand [here] today, urging my colleagues on the left to support this bill. If you want secure elections, if you want your vote to count, vote for the Save Act.”

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Unfortunately, that’s precisely what Democrats don’t want. This debate was never about IDs, or about black Americans’ access to IDs, or about constitutionality. It was always about one political party believing in our Republic’s system of elections, and the other party hating our Republic’s system of government and believing they should decide who our leaders are instead of We the People.

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