Biden Admin Funded Anti-Israel Protests and Terror-Tied NGOs

A new House Judiciary Committee release shows that the Biden-Harris administration misused funds to fuel anti-Israel activism both here and abroad and help organizations with ties to terrorist groups.

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This investigation dates back to early 2025 when the committee sent letters to six U.S. and Israeli non-governmental organizations (NGOs) asking for any documentation re: grants, cooperative agreements, or other awards that the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) or the U.S. State Department gave them. The latest findings expose how millions of dollars flowed from these NGOs to anti-Israel activist groups, including explicitly terrorist groups, that railed against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

For instance, Rockefeller Brothers Fund provided $4 million to anti-Israel groups, including possibly some of the money that the fund received from the U.S. federal government. The fund was fueling the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement against Israel, which included cash for other NGOs tied to terrorists and protests in both America and Israel, per the Judiciary Committee. Another grantee, RBF, funded terror-tied Samidoun, another designated terror organization, and the “extremist anti-Israel group Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) during its 2023 pro-Hamas protests on U.S. college campuses.”

In case you are wondering exactly what protests in Israel these NGOs were orchestrating while receiving American money, this is from the House Judiciary Committee:

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In 2023, Israel experienced widespread protests over the plan of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to reform the Israeli judicial system. The Biden-Harris Administration openly opposed the proposed reforms, with former President Joe Biden saying that Israel “cannot continue down this road.” Media reports subsequently revealed that some U.S. taxpayer money, in the form of grants, had been funneled through various American and Israeli NGOs to fund these protests in part. The use of federal grants for such purposes risks harming America’s relationship with one of its closest allies and undermines core civil liberties in both the United States and Israel. Additionally, the misuse of federal grant funds may, in some cases, amount to a criminal offense under U.S. law. The Committee’s oversight, as detailed in the July 2025 memorandum, has revealed that the Biden-Harris Administration provided grant funds to groups that contributed directly and indirectly to the judicial reform protests that sought to undermine the Israeli government. In addition, documents obtained during this investigation suggest that the Biden-Harris Administration potentially funded groups with ties to U.S.-designated terrorist organizations.

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The Biden administration and its jihad-tied NGO pals opposed reforms that gave Israeli lawmakers more independence from and power over Israel’s top court, which, like many a court in the United States, can often block necessary actions via judicial activism. Democrats, who love lefty judicial activism, objected to the reform.

It appears that, at the time, the Biden administration was trying to weaken the Netanyahu administration as much as possible. Israel's government is much harder-line on striking terrorists like those governing Gaza and Iran, which Biden's handlers preferred to bribe.

Related: Please Do It: U.S. Mulls Terror Designation for UNRWA as 1,500 Terror-Tied Staff Found

The U.S. House Judiciary Committee noted that the Biden administration was tied to the protests against Netanyahu's judicial reforms through multiple groups:

Documents obtained since July 2025 reveal new information about the Biden-Harris Administration helping to fund protests against the Netanyahu government. In particular, these documents shows that two U.S. tax-exempt organizations, the Rockefeller Brothers Fund (RBF) and the Tides Network, provided over $5 million to groups that funded radical anti-Israel protests in the U.S. and Israel, and supported multiple terrorist-linked NGOs. In addition, documents suggest that the Jewish Communal Fund, and its grantees, Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA) and PEF Israel Endowment Funds (PEF), may have violated their tax-exempt status by funding groups engaged in radical anti-government campaigns in Israel. Another U.S. government grantee, Abraham Initiatives, similarly led anti-government protests in Israel and, according to a 2023 audit, the organization failed to comply with anti-terrorism procedures in a USAID-funded program operated in regions “where [Foreign Terrorist Organization (FTO)] activity is prevalent.”

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This report is disturbing. It apparently shows that the Biden administration was deliberately involved in funding groups that, in turn, caused chaos in a foreign country — our ally, no less — during a period of war, with the purpose of undermining the government there.

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