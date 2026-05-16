George Washington University Funds Creepy ‘Sexonian’ Exhibit for RAGE Group

A university-funded group at George Washington University (GW) hosted an exhibit promoting abusive sexual perversions on Good Friday.

The first time I heard there had been several efforts at George Washington University to remove the name of our greatest Founding Father, I was disgusted and argued against it. Now, however, I’m thinking the university should change its name. George Washington, devout Christian that he was, would not want his name associated with such sickening displays as the RAGE club’s BDSM museum exhibit with cards providing links to free pornography.

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The GW Reproductive Autonomy and Gender Equality (RAGE) group has an annual “Sexonian” exhibit. It is both disgusting and undeniable that a significant part of supposedly higher education now seems to be focused on sex. There really is nothing sacred in our current society. GWU has a “SEXUAL WELLBEING” webpage that offers a sex product delivery service, on-campus HIV/STI treatment, free condoms, tips on performing masturbation (yes, really), and more.

RAGE figures prominently as part of the sex product delivery service, "Junk Mail." In fact, after looking through that page alone, I am 100% certain George Washington would not want to be associated with this university. Notably, RAGE and GW do not make any effort to provide pro-chastity resources or advice for pregnant girls except "abortion support," according to Campus Reform. RAGE once posted on St. Valentine's Day, "I'm a sucker for abortion."

But it gets even worse. Not only is GW promoting the perversion of masturbation and other long-term harmful behaviors, while funding the anti-life RAGE group, but both the university and Student Government Association-funded RAGE hit a new low with the 2026 "Sexonian" event.

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On April 3, when Christians were honoring Christ's passion and death, RAGE was wallowing in sexual perversion. Unfortunately, it appears the group has removed its Instagram post about the event, but Campus Reform has the dirt (about a mountain of it):

[At] the university student center… the group handed out QR codes to various pornographic websites, conducted lube tastings, and had an entire table and display dedicated to Crucible, a BDSM group that promotes sex parties and “Alternate Lifestyles.” “It is absolutely ridiculous to classify an organization that promotes sex clubs and pornography to students at its events as ‘healthcare,” Jack Elliott, a reporter on the event for GW’s conservative campus newspaper, The Right Angle, told Campus Reform. “We have come to a point where even the most societally harmful ideas are being presented by the left as healthcare.”

Students for Life correspondent Gabriel Rivera took a stand by handing out pregnancy resources outside the event and talking with students about the pro-life message.

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When America was a Judeo-Christian society, sex was seen as connected with marriage, in accord with biblical principles, and it was primarily meant to be private and treated with respect. Nowadays, it seems as if a huge percentage of American educators have turned sex into an industry, a public obsession complete with all the more extreme perversions.

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