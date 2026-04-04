Dem Senator Mourns Criminal ‘Asylum Seeker’ Who Caused Big Pileup While Fleeing ICE

Democrat Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) is shedding crocodile tears over an “asylum seeker” who was “driving to work” when “he was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle.” The real story? He was an illegal alien with a years-old final deportation order who caused a massive vehicle pile-up while fleeing immigration officers. And the illegal alien caused severe injuries to immigration officers, too.

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It seems as if Democrats achieve a new level of loathsomeness every day. Van Hollen — the same senator who flew to El Salvador on the taxpayer dime to meet with deported serial criminal and gang member Kilmar Abrego Garcia — is once again trying to turn a criminal into a victim. This time, he is attempting to pretend that an illegal alien who was supposed to be kicked out of the country years ago and who caused a horrendous accident was an innocent asylum seeker peacefully driving along when eeevil Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Gestapo struck.

But instead of describing the senator’s comments further, I will quote them, so you can see how profoundly dishonest he was. “Ever Alvarenga, an asylum seeker, was driving to work Thursday morning when he was rear-ended by an ICE vehicle. He is still in the hospital after suffering significant injuries to his head, chest, back, & hands,” sniffled Van Hollen.

The senator hysterically continued, “After the accident, he was detained & ICE now refuses to allow his attorneys to meet with him privately, a clear denial of the due process rights afforded to all under our Constitution. ICE tactics are endangering our communities & violating the Constitution.”

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Alvarenga does not have constitutional rights, because he is an illegal alien, and constitutional rights are reserved for U.S. citizens. As for ICE, they have the power to stop suspected or known illegal aliens and arrest them at any time without warrants. Van Hollen — unsurprisingly — is full of garbage.

Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin subsequently responded to Van Hollen to set the record straight. “DHS tells @FoxNews that this ‘asylum seeker’ is actually a Honduran illegal alien who has had a final deportation order since 2018, & when ICE targeted him in Baltimore, he fled in his vehicle at high speeds, slammed on his brakes and caused a multi car pileup, then he bailed out and ran away on foot before being chased down and arrested,” Melugin posted on X.

He added, “DHS says two ICE agents were hospitalized as a result of the crash, and they are accusing Sen. Van Hollen (D-MD) of misrepresenting what happened here.”

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You mean a Democrat lied??? Say it ain’t so!!!

Van Hollen does provide another proof, however, that Democrats are not even pretending to hold to facts anymore. They are literally just inventing fictional stories. In this case, Sen. Van Hollen seems to have altered the story point by point in a willful determination to lie as thoroughly as possible, all to gin up more violent hatred against ICE.

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