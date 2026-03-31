Trump Says Iran Operation Will End in a Few Weeks

President Donald Trump said during a press briefing Tuesday that the joint U.S.-Israel Operation Epic Fury against Iran will end in three weeks or less.

The president still remains confident about the United States being on the winning side of this conflict, and he assured the press at the White House on March 31, “All I have to do is leave Iran, and we‘ll be doing that very soon, and they’ll be com[ing] tumbling down.… I would say that within two weeks, maybe two weeks, maybe three,” combat operations will cease.

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This totally undercuts the constant claims from Democrats and mainstream media that the Trump administration was planning to put boots on the ground and have the war last for years, as Democrat presidents’ wars ordinarily do. As usual, I know you will be shocked, but the mainstream media was full of garbage.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was equally sanguine in his expectations of ultimate victory during his press briefing Tuesday. “The upcoming days will be decisive,” he said. “American firepower is only increasing. Iran’s [is] decreasing.”

Hegseth boasted, “We have more and more options, and they have less. Just one month in, only one month, we set the terms. The upcoming days will be decisive. Iran knows that, and there's almost nothing they can militarily do about it. Yes, they will still shoot some missiles, but we will shoot them down.”

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He also announced, “We recently destroyed another one of their command bunkers, leaders forced to flee, no water, no power, no oxygen, no command to control, their faith in their caves diminishing. The latest intel is clear out of CENTCOM. Our strikes are damaging the morale of the Iranian military, leading to widespread desertions, key personnel shortages, and causing frustrations amongst senior leaders.”

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BREAKING: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth shares his details from his visit with troops fighting in Operation Epic Fury:



"I met the Air Force Intel analyst who refines target packages faster than the enemy can adapt. I actually gave him my card and told him to keep me posted on… pic.twitter.com/kbOHFYNYEh — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 31, 2026

Hegseth went to visit the Middle East over the weekend, and he shared some stories from his visit. “I met the Air Force Intel analyst who refines target packages faster than the enemy can adapt,” Hegseth said. “I actually gave him my card and told him to keep me posted on the ground truth. I did the same with his boss, a colonel with a heart the size of Texas, and a beautiful deployment mustache to match.”

Hegseth proudly continued, “I witnessed lethality. I met a junior airman as the sun was going down and a chill was setting [in] on the tarmac, who, when asked what they needed, she simply looked up at me with a sly smile on her face and said, ‘More bombs, sir, and bigger bombs.’ We will happily oblige her.”

Operation Epic Fury has greatly diminished the navy, leadership, and missile stockpile of Iran’s terror-sponsoring regime. Unfortunately, the men still in charge there are part of the same old America-hating, genocidal regime, so we can only hope Trump was right when he predicted it would come tumbling down in the next few weeks.

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