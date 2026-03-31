BREAKING: SCOTUS Ends Ban on ‘Conversion Therapy’ Helping Gender Dysphoric Individuals

The U.S. Supreme Court just made a decision crucial for scientific and moral sanity, striking down a ban on “conversion therapy” for minors as unconstitutional.

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SCOTUS Wire shockingly reported that the vote was 8-1 in determining that Colorado’s ban on conversion therapy constitutes viewpoint discrimination and is therefore a violation of the First Amendment. The case is Chiles v. Salazar, pitting clinical mental health expert and therapist Kaley Chiles against the executive director of Colorado’s regulatory department.

Notably, based on the case summary shared by SCOTUS Wire, Chiles — who uses talk therapy — does not suggest conversion therapy if her minor patients are already committed to transgender ideology. She only helps those who want to treat their gender dysphoria. She’s not, therefore, at exactly the point one might wish, given that transgenderism is literally impossible, but the key is that the Supreme Court ruled that conversion therapy for minors is protected by the Constitution. That can be the basis for bigger and more comprehensive victories in the future.

A landmark Dutch study found as of 2024 that the majority of children with gender dysphoria grow out of it naturally by the time they are adults, always assuming they are not forced into irrevocable decisions about bodily mutilation and other misnamed “treatments.” The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services released a bombshell report last year on the long-term harms of “sex-rejecting” treatments.

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When people hear the term “conversion therapy,” they often have a more or less hostile reaction, because in the modern age, most of us have been conditioned to think of conversion — at least in connection with a professional — as somehow inhibiting free will and oppressing the individual involved. But actually, when it comes to treating gender dysphoria, so-called conversion therapy simply means helping a person — particularly a child — accept the body that God gave him rather than attempting the impossible feat of altering biological sex.

And therefore, the Supreme Court decision is indeed a victory, a triumph for biology and sanity over ideology.

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