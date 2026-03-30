Energy Department Saves More Coal Plants From Closure

The Trump administration has once again saved citizens of multiple states, including Democrat-run Colorado, from having a total energy grid catastrophe due to the closure of vital coal plants. Reliable energy is more important than woke climate ideology.

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California, Texas, and other states with a heavy reliance on misnamed “green” energy regularly suffer from rolling blackouts in extreme weather, whether that is summer heat or winter storms. Coal might be a pollutant, but windmills and solar panels are also extremely toxic and have the downside of being highly unreliable and expensive. Fortunately, President Donald Trump and Energy Secretary Chris Wright are determined to secure energy grids across the country on behalf of American citizens.

Wright said, “The last administration’s energy subtraction policies threatened America’s energy security and positioned our nation to likely experience significantly more blackouts in the coming years—thankfully, President Trump won’t let that happen. The Trump Administration will continue taking action to ensure we don’t lose critical generation sources. Americans deserve access to affordable, reliable, and secure energy to power their homes all the time, regardless of whether the wind is blowing or the sun is shining.”

Wright ordered the Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association (Tri-State), the Salt River Project, PacifiCorp, the Platte River Power Authority, and the Public Service Company of Colorado (Xcel Energy) to do whatever is necessary to ensure that Unit 1 at Colorado’s Craig Station stays open. The March 30 press release stated that the Department of Energy also contacted the Western Area Power Administration (WAPA), the Rocky Mountain Region, and the Southwest Power Pool (SPP).

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Wright already had to issue one emergency order about the coal plant, that one back at the end of 2025, when it was set to shut down. But climate ideologues are never inhibited by reality, and the Trump administration has to step in again to prevent the plant closure. The press release explained:

In 2025, more than 17 gigawatts (GW) of coal-power electricity generation were saved…According to DOE’s Resource Adequacy Report, blackouts were on track to potentially increase 100 times by 2030 if the U.S. continued to take reliable power offline as it did during the Biden administration.

Recently, the Energy Department also prevented the closure of two Indiana coal plants. Wright directed the Northern Indiana Public Service Company (NIPSCO), CenterPoint Energy, and the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc. (MISO) to keep generation units at the F.B. Culley and R.M. Schahfer stations open and running.

During the January winter storms, the two generating stations were essential to keeping electricity available to the Midwest region of the United States, the Energy Department noted. As in the case of the Colorado plant, the Trump administration already had to step in to save the Indiana stations before the end of 2025. Such moves are major wins not just for the Trump administration but for the American people.

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