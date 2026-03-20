Trump Says Operation Epic Fury Likely ‘Winding Down’

Operation Epic Fury could be coming to an end, President Donald Trump hinted on Friday.

President Trump posted a March 20 statement on TruthSocial affirming that the United States is getting close to meeting its goals with the joint U.S.-Israel operation against the terrorist Iranian regime. The president also discussed some future plans regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” Trump began. He then provided a list of those objectives, starting with, “Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them.”

Second, Trump went on, the joint operation with Israel aimed at “[d]estroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base,” followed by “[e]liminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry.”

U.S. Central Command has shared multiple videos of successful strikes in these areas, including the one below:

U.S. forces continue to degrade Iranian combat capabilities by striking military targets deep inside Iran. pic.twitter.com/mKWs2G6SEx — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) March 20, 2026

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Fourth, according to Trump, the operation against Iran’s Islamic regime aimed to ensure it would never, ever “get even close to Nuclear Capability, [while] always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place.”

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Last, Trump hopes to be “[p]rotecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

With more than a dozen Americans dead, Democrat propaganda constantly churning out accusations, and a rising surge of antisemitism and pro-terrorist sentiment, it isn’t a surprise that the Trump administration is trying to determine an end date for Operation Epic Fury. Then again, the operation was never supposed to be a lengthy one. The administration was pretty clear about that from the beginning.

Trump also emphasized some actions other governments need to take as the operation becomes less intense:

The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter!

Now, we should absolutely be hoping this ends with regime collapse and regime change, because otherwise the Iranian regime — which is still run by people who truly believe Allah has given them a mission to kill the infidels or die doing so — will rebuild and attack America and Israel again. Hopefully, the regime in Iran will be so crippled that the Persian people can finally overthrow the tyrants and make Iran a democracy, the plan that exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi outlined.

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But the American military cannot do everything we might wish for the people of Iran immediately. The future is dependent not only on America, but on the actions of other governments and peoples also.

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