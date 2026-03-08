BREAKING: Seventh U.S. Casualty in Iran Operation

Tragically, the historic U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury against Iran’s terrorist regime has claimed a seventh American service member’s life.

U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that another brave military member had died from injuries incurred during an Iranian regime counter strike, but did not provide a name because the bereaved family has to be contacted.

The CENTCOM X post on Sunday afternoon briefly stated, “Last night, a U.S. service member passed away from injuries received during the Iranian regime’s initial attacks across the Middle East. The service member was seriously wounded at the scene of an attack on U.S. troops in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on March 1.”

CENTCOM added, “This is the seventh service member killed in action during Operation Epic Fury. Major combat operations continue. The identity of the fallen warrior will be withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification.”

Only yesterday, March 7, President Donald Trump welcomed back the remains of the other six heroes who died in the operation. As my colleague David Manney reported:

The six members of the Army Reserve, who were killed by a drone strike at a command center in Kuwait, were all from the 103rd Sustainment Command based in Des Moines, Iowa, which provides food, fuel, water, and ammunition, transport equipment, and supplies. They died just one day after the U.S. and Israel launched their military campaign against Iran.

The names of the six were Capt. Cody A. Khork, Sgt. 1st Class Noah L. Tietjens, Sgt. 1st Class Nicole M. Amor, Sgt. Declan J. Coady, Maj. Jeffrey O'Brien, and Chief Warrant Officer 3 Robert M. Marzan.

Pray for all our troops still deployed overseas.

