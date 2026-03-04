Climate Expert Says U.S. Can Handle Energy Needs Amid Iran Conflict

Some critics of the joint U.S.-Israeli Operation Epic Fury against Iran's terrorist regime are screaming that the risk to the global energy supply chain is too great. But one climate and energy expert is convinced that never since the Islamic regime first took power in Iran has America been more capable of energy independence than now.

Climate Depot's Marc Morano went on Fox Business' "The Evening Edit" on March 3 to discuss the potential impacts to the oil and gas global supply chain as the operation against Iran continues full throttle. While there will undoubtedly be some energy impacts on the U.S. from this conflict, Morano believes that our country will weather the storm, thanks to the Trump administration's energy policies.

Morano explained the basis for his optimism. "The U.S. under President Trump is producing more oil than Saudi Arabia and Russia combined," he said. "And we’re producing more natural gas than China, Iran, and Russia combined. There have been over 300 actions President Trump has taken to expand domestic energy, and we are literally energy-dominant with just slightly over a year in office."

As a side note, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) ought to be much more worried about the risk to their energy supply from the Iran conflict than America should. Perhaps that's why a CCP government asset is reportedly funding anti-Iran operation protests in the USA.

When the Ukraine-Russia war began, the Biden-Harris administration was in charge of the United States and implementing disastrous energy policies as they focused on misnamed and highly unreliable "green" energy. Under the Trump-Vance administration, the situation is radically different.

Morano detailed it, "The U.S. is better prepared now to weather a war than we obviously were when the Ukraine war started in 2022. That was during the height of the net-zero craze when Biden was president. If we can keep this war shorter and contained, and the Strait of Hormuz open — as Trump is already talking about the US Navy escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, we are talking about a minimal impact on energy prices. But it’s all a question of intensity and length of the war."

The Trump administration has not clarified exactly how long they expect this operation to last, but they have already made tremendous progress, with the Iranian regime's navy decimated. Gen. Dan Caine stated March 4, “As of this morning, CENTCOM is making steady progress. Iran's theater ballistic missile shots fired are down 86% from the first day of fighting, with a 23% decrease just in the last 24 hours. Their one-way attack drone shots are down 73% from the opening day.”

In conclusion, therefore, Morano reiterated his confidence that the U.S. is not about to experience energy catastrophe because of Operation Epic Fury, no matter what the lefty doom-sayers predict. "But right now, we are better prepared to handle this than at any time in the last 50 years. We are able to handle it in terms of the energy impact from a war in the Middle East," Morano stated emphatically. The USA is stronger than ever.

