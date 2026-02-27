President Donald Trump has announced the federal government is completely severing ties with the woke artificial intelligence company Anthropic.

Notably, Trump’s AI czar, David Sacks, accused Anthropic of simply hiring Joe Biden’s AI team, which would explain a lot about the company’s actions. One of the most Trump-deranged billionaires, Reid Hoffman, is tied to Anthropic, too.

As he so often does, Trump made his announcement on Truth Social. “THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA WILL NEVER ALLOW A RADICAL LEFT, WOKE COMPANY TO DICTATE HOW OUR GREAT MILITARY FIGHTS AND WINS WARS! That decision belongs to YOUR COMMANDER-IN-CHIEF, and the tremendous leaders I appoint to run our Military,” Trump angrily insisted in the Feb. 27 post.

In typical Trump style, the president furiously ripped Anthropic’s leadership, “The Leftwing nut jobs at Anthropic have made a DISASTROUS MISTAKE trying to STRONG-ARM the Department of War, and force them to obey their Terms of Service instead of our Constitution. Their selfishness is putting AMERICAN LIVES at risk, our Troops in danger, and our National Security in JEOPARDY.”

Unfortunately, all the AI companies with which the U.S. government and military partner are very woke, including Google and Meta. That inevitably leads to problems, and apparently, Anthropic finally pushed the Trump administration over the edge.

“Therefore, I am directing EVERY Federal Agency in the United States Government to IMMEDIATELY CEASE all use of Anthropic’s technology,” Trump continued. “We don’t need it, we don’t want it, and will not do business with them again! There will be a Six Month phase out period for Agencies like the Department of War who are using Anthropic’s products, at various levels.”

He ominously threatened, “Anthropic better get their act together, and be helpful during this phase out period, or I will use the Full Power of the Presidency to make them comply, with major civil and criminal consequences to follow.” Trump ended:

WE will decide the fate of our Country — NOT some out-of-control, Radical Left AI company run by people who have no idea what the real World is all about. Thank you for your attention to this matter. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

I have recently challenged Anthropic’s AI chatbot Claude on multiple topics, including unpatriotic Olympic athletes, Democrats’ disgusting behavior during the State of the Union address, and free speech, and consistently received far-left, anti-American replies. For instance, in a piece for the Media Research Center, I exposed Claude for claiming that the U.S. Constitution’s definition of free speech should not necessarily apply to AI companies like Anthropic. Claude asserted:

Some tensions to consider: • AI serves a global audience with different cultural norms and legal frameworks, not just Americans • AI can generate content at scale in ways that create unique risks (spam, personalized manipulation, sophisticated misinformation) • Unlike human speakers, AI doesn't have interests, dignity, or autonomy to protect through free expression.

Now, the U.S. military is not using Claude to assess the importance of free speech; it is using Anthropic products more suited to military needs. But the point is that Anthropic cannot be trusted.

