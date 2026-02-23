Experts Hope SCOTUS Will Champion Energy Independence

Energy and legal experts are hopeful and excited after the U.S. Supreme Court accepted a case that could determine the future of American energy and whether Democrat-run states will ruin our nation’s energy supply.

The "climate crisis” is fake, an invention of corrupt scientists and political ideologues who want a dramatic-sounding excuse for imposing higher taxes and increased government regulation. But Democrat states keep sabotaging their own energy supply and reliable energy sources anyway, hence the case coming before the Supreme Court. Multiple experts believe this could be a legal turning point against climate lawfare, based on comments shared with PJ Media.

Christopher Mills, constitutional attorney and former law clerk to Justice Clarence Thomas, stated, “The Court's action shows that it rightly recognizes that this is a national issue in need of an immediate national resolution. Letting these copycat lawsuits fester in state courts across the country is a recipe for uncertainty, undermining American energy production and harming consumers. The right place to decide contested climate change issues is in Congress, not via state-law nuisance claims.”

Former Bush official and legal scholar John Shu approvingly commented, “The Court was wise to grant cert in this case. Greenhouse gas emissions are constantly moving and do not stay over a single location. This is why Congress has the power to regulate interstate commerce and is the proper entity to regulate greenhouse gas emissions under the Clean Air Act. Furthermore, it is improper for a single state court to regulate the policies of other states.”

It is worth noting here that so-called greenhouse gases are not driving a dangerous global phenomenon of global warming. As a matter of fact, warming temperatures are beneficial for ecosystems, but there is no such thing as an average global temperature. Also, increased carbon emissions are beneficial, too, since the building block of all life on earth is carbon.

Alliance for Consumers Executive Director O.H. Skinner emphasized, “The Supreme Court’s decision today granting certiorari in Suncor Energy v. Boulder is a win for consumers and the fight against woke lawfare. There is an ongoing campaign to fundamentally change American society through the courtroom, and these climate change nuisance cases that seek to bankrupt the energy sector and hand it over to left-wing local governments through the bankruptcy process are the poster-child of that effort.”

Skinner seems confident that SCOTUS will make the right decision, however. “Thankfully the Court will now step in to uphold the rule of law, provide clarity on what is allowed, and hopefully end this climate lawfare and set back the entire woke lawfare movement,” he said. “We should not be making national policy one court case at a time. That has to stop. At the end of the day, it’s consumers who are harmed by these lawsuits, and it is consumers who will win from their demise.”

Since Democrats will never put American consumers first, the Court needs to step in. George Mason University’s Antonin Scalia Law School Prof. Todd Zywicki said, “The Supreme Court's decision today to grant certiorari in Suncor Energy v. County Commissioners of Boulder County is a welcome step toward restoring sanity to American energy policy. For years, trial lawyers and left-wing municipalities have used state tort law as a backdoor to impose their preferred energy policies on the entire country — without a vote, without Congress, and without accountability to the millions of Americans who would bear the cost.”

Democrat cities and states should not be able to inflict their own terrible energy decisions on the rest of America, Zywicki insisted: “The Court's decision to take up this case signals that at least four Justices recognize what is at stake: not just the fate of one lawsuit, but whether dozens of cities like Boulder, Seattle, or San Francisco can effectively set national energy policy through state court. The Constitution does not permit that. I hope the Court will use Suncor to slam the door on this climate lawsuit feeding frenzy once and for all.”

Here’s praying for a sane verdict.

