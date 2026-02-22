BREAKING: Secret Service Kills Mar-a-Lago Intruder

The U.S. Secret Service killed a man who was trying to break into Donald Trump‘s Florida estate Sunday morning.

Authorities have not yet released a name for the suspect. An X account that belongs to Secret Service (SS) Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi stated, “An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & [Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office] after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County.”

The official statement he included from the Secret Service said that authorities were notifying the next of kin for the deceased suspect before releasing the name publicly. The suspect appeared to be carrying a fuel can and shotgun, according to Guglielmi’s official statement from SS.

Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach deputy confronted the suspect during an exchange in which there was also a flurry of gunfire. The suspect died, but no federal or local officers suffered injury. The SS agents are on routine administrative leave while federal authorities and the sheriff’s office investigate the incident.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was in his early 20s. More details will be forthcoming.

Obviously, until the suspect’s identity is confirmed, it is not clear if this was an act of leftist violence, but it wouldn’t be exactly shocking. Democrats have been urging their followers to commit violence against Trump for years and almost got him assassinated.

