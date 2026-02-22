BREAKING: Secret Service Kills Mar-a-Lago Intruder

Catherine Salgado | 9:51 AM on February 22, 2026
AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

The U.S. Secret Service killed a man who was trying to break into Donald Trump‘s Florida estate Sunday morning.

Authorities have not yet released a name for the suspect. An X account that belongs to Secret Service (SS) Chief of Communications Anthony Guglielmi stated, “An armed man was shot & killed by U.S. Secret Service agents & [Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office] after unlawfully entering the secure perimeter at Mar-a-Lago early this morning. A press briefing with additional details will be held at 9:00 a.m with @FBI and Palm Beach County.”

Advertisement

The official statement he included from the Secret Service said that authorities were notifying the next of kin for the deceased suspect before releasing the name publicly. The suspect appeared to be carrying a fuel can and shotgun, according to Guglielmi’s official statement from SS.

Secret Service agents and a Palm Beach deputy confronted the suspect during an exchange in which there was also a flurry of gunfire. The suspect died, but no federal or local officers suffered injury. The SS agents are on routine administrative leave while federal authorities and the sheriff’s office investigate the incident.

     Related: OpenAI Flagged Canadian Trans Shooter’s Content, Decided Not to Tell Authorities 

According to the Secret Service, the suspect was in his early 20s. More details will be forthcoming.

Advertisement

Obviously, until the suspect’s identity is confirmed, it is not clear if this was an act of leftist violence, but it wouldn’t be exactly shocking. Democrats have been urging their followers to commit violence against Trump for years and almost got him assassinated.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of terror attacks and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

DONALD TRUMP FBI FLORIDA

Recommended

Comrade Mamdani Drafts Civilians Into People’s Militia to Defend Manhattan From Imminent Invasion Ed Driscoll
Will the British Monarchy Survive? Eric Florack
Mamdani Is Collapsing Faster Than We Thought Matt Margolis
Venezuela: The Good, the Bad, and the... Code Pink? Sarah Anderson
Sen. Kennedy Tells Us What He Thinks of AOC, and I Can’t Stop Laughing Robert Spencer
Bombshell Investigation Exposes Cover-Up of Obama Center Taxpayer Scam Matt Margolis

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

Why Are Lefty Billionaires Fleeing the California They Created?
Muslim Crowd in Times Square Boasts: ‘We Are Taking Over New York City!’
Is Newsom's 2028 Presidential Dream Already Over Before It Starts?
Advertisement