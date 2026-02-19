31 Universities Cut Ties With Racist PhD Project at Education Department Request

The U.S. Department of Education (ED) has secured agreements from 31 institutions of higher learning to stop partnering with an organization that racially discriminates against certain students.

ED secured resolution agreements (RAs) from the universities and colleges in question regarding past agreements with The Ph.D. Project, according to a Feb. 19 press release. While the organization is simply supposed to help doctoral students, it imposes racial restrictions on eligibility. This violates Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Among the universities and colleges, some have already ended their relationship with the racist organization, and others are currently in the process of doing so. Furthermore, the same schools have promised to review other partner organizations for similar civil rights violations.

U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon declared, “This is the Trump effect in action: institutions of higher education are agreeing to cut ties with discriminatory organizations, recommitting themselves to abiding by federal law, and restoring equality of opportunity on campuses across the nation.”

She added, “We are hopeful that other institutions with similarly discriminatory practices will follow suit, paving the way for a future where we reject judging individuals by the color of their skin and once again embrace the principles of merit, excellence, and opportunity.”

ED provided a list of the 31 schools:

Arizona State University – Main Campus

• Boise State University

• Carnegie Mellon University

• Clemson University

• Duke University

• Emory University

• Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

• Montana State University – Bozeman

• New York University (NYU)

• Rice University

• The Ohio State University – Main Campus

• Towson University

• Tulane University

• University of Arkansas – Fayetteville

• University of California – Berkeley

• University of Chicago

• University of Cincinnati – Main Campus

• University of Colorado – Colorado Springs

• University of Delaware

• University of Kentucky

• University of Michigan – Ann Arbor

• University of Minnesota – Twin Cities

• University of Nebraska – Omaha

• University of North Dakota – Main Campus

• University of North Texas – Denton

• University of Notre Dame

• University of Utah

• University of Wisconsin – Madison

• University of Wyoming

• Washington University in St. Louis

• Yale University

ED is still negotiating with 14 other universities regarding The Ph.D. Project. The Trump administration has emphasized investigations of civil rights violations in the education system.

