Woman Burns Kansas Warehouse Rumored to Be Purchased by ICE

The woman who deliberately set fire to a warehouse in Kansas might have done so because Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) was recently negotiating a potential deal to use the building as a detention facility.

Democrats have never believed in private property in the truly American sense — after all, they were the party of slavery and political violence from the very beginning — but as of right now, they appear to be convinced that there is no such thing as property they should not attack with impunity. Hopefully, the domestic terrorist who set fire to the Kansas warehouse, regardless of her motive, will end up in handcuffs.

Police are still searching for the identity of the individual in question, so the motive remains speculative at the moment, though the public dealings with DHS at the building make it reasonable to suspect an anti-ICE connection. Furthermore, leftists are already enthusiastically praising the arson.

A far-left extremist who has not been apprehended tried to burn down a warehouse in Kansas City over a rumor it would be a future ICE detention center. Democrat mayor @QuintonLucasKC staunchly opposes ICE and leftists are cheering on the attack. pic.twitter.com/9J1FQTsR4U — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) February 13, 2026

Local Kansas City NBC affiliate KSHB41 reported that, at the time of the crime, the burned warehouse was not actually going to be an ICE detention facility, though it had been considered for that purpose.

Witnesses said a woman walked up to the building located at 14901 Botts Road, sprayed something on the building, and set that substance on fire just before 5:50 p.m. Thursday. KCFD firefighters were called and put out the fire before it had a chance to spread… KSHB 41 News anchor/investigator Sarah Plake reported Thursday that Platform Ventures announced that they have chosen “not to move forward” with the sale of the building near Missouri Highway 150 and Botts Road to the federal government.

DHS and ICE agents did tour the facility this year, hence the media interpretation that the woman might have been committing anti-ICE terrorism. Authorities have yet to identify the woman, however, as noted above, so her motive is not fully established.

On the topic of leftist-fueled violence, WalkAway movement founder Brandon Straka had a really interesting post on how Democrats’ endless violent rioting and destruction of property is similar to Nazi riots from the pre-WWII years:

This scene is from an old miniseries called “Holocaust”, showing in the early days of the Nazi takeover citizens breaking windows, looting, burning things, and beating innocent people.



At the time this aired this behavior was shocking to see. It literally looks exactly like how… pic.twitter.com/oDDTS0Nt3a — Brandon Straka #WalkAway (@BrandonStraka) February 2, 2026

And in fact, Democrats are allies of the neo-Nazis now, proudly and aggressively supporting the bestial Islamic terrorists who murder Jews and Christians. Yasser Arafat, influential jihadi and inventor of the “Palestinian people,” was the protege of Hitler’s ally, the Grand Mufti. And even farther back in the 1930s, the Nazi press and Hitler’s Italian ally, the fascist dictator Mussolini, praised Democrat President Franklin Roosevelt’s ideas and policies.

Democrats, in between rioting and looting, love to accuse Republicans of being Nazis. But the leftists have much more in common with Kristallnacht and the Holocaust — and the underlying ideology that caused them.

