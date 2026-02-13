DHS Catches up With Child Abuser Whom Oregon Authorities Released

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had to track down and arrest an illegal alien who previously purchased sex with a minor. Marion County, Oregon, released the alien in accordance with its sanctuary policies.

Advertisement

Authorities arrested Mexican illegal Manuel Cruz-Ramirez in 2025 for rape, purchasing sex with a minor, and sexual abuse in Marion County, but since that county — like the whole state of Oregon — has sanctuary policies to protect foreign criminals from justice, he was soon back on the streets again. At the time Customs and Border Protection (CBP) apprehended him, Cruz-Ramirez was at the Portland International Airport trying to leave and permanently escape justice.

DHS shared the details in a Feb. 13 press release. DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said, “Americans can be proud of the swift actions of TSA and CBP for protecting them and our judicial system by preventing this monster from fleeing the country.”

It is rather ironic that Democrats are also looking to defund DHS and TSA right now. Then again, they would probably consider the arrest of this criminal pedophile an argument in favor of defunding, since they are always on the side of the illegal aliens, no matter what crimes said aliens have committed.

Related: Woman Burns Kansas Warehouse Rumored to Be Purchased by ICE

McLaughlin did not mince words in condemning such pro-crime policies. “Criminal illegal aliens should not be released from jails back onto our streets to terrorize more innocent Americans. Oregon’s sanctuary politicians must stop this reckless insanity of releasing child predators from jail back into our neighborhoods to prey on more innocent children,” she slammed Marion County.

Advertisement

The Oregon county released Cruz-Ramirez on bail, freeing him to commit more crimes and victimize more people.

The DHS press release explained further:

TSA and CBP encountered Cruz-Ramirez at a terminal checkpoint when he presented a fraudulent Mexican passport in the name of Moises Ezquivel Mendoza. When the passport did not return full data, CBP used fingerprints to identify Cruz-Ramirez. Cruz-Ramirez was previously removed from the U.S. in July 2018. He chose to commit a felony and illegally re-enter the U.S. at an unknown location and time. He is now in ICE custody, and his prior removal order has been re-instated.

And if you think the story is bad, California is on the cusp of releasing over 33,000 illegal alien criminals just to spite the Trump administration. “We are calling on Governor Newsom and his administration to commit to honoring the ICE arrest detainers of the more than 33,000 criminal illegal aliens in California's custody. It is common sense and vital for public safety,” said McLaughlin.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is also battling with North Carolina politicians right now to honor a detainer request for Juan Ramon Juarez-Talamantes, a Mexican illegal alien previously arrested for two counts of raping a child under 15 years old. Authorities last month discovered a third underage victim. Anti-ICE Asheville politicians are resisting ICE, and indeed, almost 1,400 detainers have gone unhonored across the state. McLaughlin called Juarez-Talamantes a "depraved sicko" and insisted, “This criminal illegal alien has no place in American communities.” If only leftists agreed with her.

Advertisement

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of immigration enforcement and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.