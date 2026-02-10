Los Angeles Teachers’ Union Caught Implementing Anti-ICE ‘Resistance’

A major Los Angeles teachers union is reportedly choosing to brainwash students into hating federal immigration officers instead of educating them, possibly even directly encouraging illegal behavior.

Advertisement

Defending Education released a report on Tuesday, February 10, exposing United Teachers of Los Angeles (UTLA) planning documents and materials that seemingly lobby for using school resources as part of a campaign to demonize and interfere with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arresting illegal alien criminals. The union argued that the school resources can be a “form of resistance” against ICE when they are used to help “engag[e] students in community self-defense.” The union even wanted to offer “service learning hours” for borderline or outright illegal protest activities.

When UTLA referred to “community self-defense,” what it really meant was defying ICE. By the way, ICE is not raiding schools. If any children are deported, it is almost certainly because their parents are being deported, and illegal alien parents can choose to have their children come with them. The documents do acknowledge the possibility of school staff being arrested, which seems to indicate they have hired illegal aliens. Notably, EdSource states that the Los Angeles Unified School District’s (LAUSD) average for proficiency in math is about 36% and 46% in English.

But UTLA seems to have convinced itself that the ignorance of its students isn’t a priority and that ICE officers have nothing better to do than lurk in school doorways to “kidnap” innocent kids. The “School Safety Plan: Responding to Immigration Enforcement” tells staff to take specific steps if an officer aims to “interview, to detain a student or staff; or if a federal agency demands student information.” a bullet point list on a parent workshop describes how UTLA teachers and staff will train illegal alien parents and even provide virtual check-ins, using the aliens’ preferred language.

Advertisement

Recommended: Dem Rep. Thompson Uses AI-Altered Photo of Pretti While Smearing Border Patrol

Teachers were supposed to lead “discussions with students” and provide “know your rights” training, a deceptively titled set of propaganda points that falsely assert illegal aliens have constitutional rights. UTLA planned to bring in unnamed agencies to discuss how to protect illegal aliens and how to organize to support aliens already arrested.

Defending Education explained:

Captured images of planning notes seem to advocate for the use of professional development time to “make door hanger immigration kits: w/ pro bono lawyers, affidavits, KYR, etc – distribute,” “engaging students in community self-defense – offer service learning hours,” using school budgets to “buy bullhorns, whistles,” using “security cameras to monitor” for ICE agents, and the use of “phone trees – rapid response/ communication at the school level” such as the “Signal App” to alert to ICE presence.

Should officers try to make an arrest, UTLA urged that activists surround the school and invite the media.

UTLA transformed the “Local School Leadership Council” into a forum for anti-ICE “resistance.” And the union declared “the buildings and grounds of LAUSD (including pick-up and drop-off sites at all entries and exits) are sanctuary spaces for all students, parents, administrators, bargaining unit members, and community members at the school for school-related business and jointly committed to defend the right to a free and safe learning environment to the extent permitted by law.”

Advertisement

And that’s the ironic part, because 18 U.S. Code § 111 makes it a federal crime to interfere with or resist immigration officers in the execution of their duties. The whole point of this activist campaign is to violate the law.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of Democrat lies and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.