Automaker Loses $26B on Unwanted Electric Vehicles

An automaker which foolishly thought that there would be a huge demand for unreliable, expensive, and accident-prone electric vehicles is now having to eat tens of billions of dollars for committing to the climate alarmist agenda.

Advertisement

Stellantis is hardly alone in taking a major financial hit after investing heavily in electric vehicles (EVs) during the Biden administration. Ford, for instance, lost almost $20 billion on EVs. The reality is that EVs were only ever going to appeal to a small portion of the population who can both afford them and are woke enough to care about the fake emissions propaganda. In fact, EVs cannot compete in an open market, and rely on government subsidies. And since the United States federal government is no longer propping up EVs, sales of the vehicles are crashing and burning like an EV engine fire.

Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa, who came to the position last year, confessed his company was “over optimistic” about EVs, according to Fox Business. “What we are announcing today is an important strategic reset of our business model… to put our customer preferences back at the center of what we do, globally and in each region,” he said. Imagine asking customers what they actually want to buy instead of telling them what they ought to wish to buy! What a novel strategy!

Advertisement

The automaker began to implement the changes in the second half of 2025. Stellantis also had to address serious quality issues, and ended up hiring 2,000 engineers to improve its products. It appears that the automaker previously made a lot of errors with longterm consequences.

Read Also: Feds Investigate Nike for Racial Discrimination

Fox Business noted how hopes for EVs replacing gas-powered vehicles and popularity were completely unfounded:

Across the auto industry, fully electric vehicles represented 19.5% of European sales last year and just 7.7% of new U.S. car sales…The [Stellantis] charges also included reductions to the company's EV supply chain, revised assumptions for warranty provisions due to poor product quality, as well as previously announced job cuts in Europe.

Ross Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, dryly commented that Stellantis “got it wrong on how quickly the world would transition from combustion engines to electric power.” Reality has once again triumphed over climate alarmist ideology, and as usual, the financial cost was extremely high.

Advertisement

EV batteries are extremely toxic to manufacture and to dispose of. They are also more prone to catch fire, and can have shorter battery lives than those in gas-powered vehicles. Not only that, but overall emissions for EVs can equal or even exceed those from gas-powered cars. Charging Advisor admits that colder weather can indeed impact “EV battery performance, range reduction, and charging speeds.”

The crowning irony of EVs is that misnamed “green” energy cannot generate enough power to charge significant numbers of electric vehicles, meaning they depend on gas and coal power indirectly, even if they do not do so directly. It is no surprise that EVs, which were always more about ideology than quality or demand, are tanking.

Editor’s Note: Support and follow PJ Media’s coverage of woke fails and other key news in this midterm election year. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.