Judge Stops Attempt to Halt Minneapolis ICE Operations

In another win for the Trump administration and federal immigration enforcement, a federal judge just ruled against an attempt to stop Operation Metro Surge in Minnesota.

The news came early Saturday afternoon, meaning Minnesota Democrats have failed to drive Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) out of the state altogether. While ICE arrests in Minnesota represent a very small percentage of the national total, the excessive violence there with riots and constant assaults on federal officers and property have made it a focal point for controversy.

Fox News reported the ruling: “A federal judge has denied Minnesota’s request to immediately halt the ICE–led Operation Metro Surge.” The outlet added on X, “The ruling said the state and two cities failed to meet the high legal bar required to block a federal law enforcement operation at this stage of the case.”

Among the criminal illegals aliens arrested in Minnesota recently are Ecuadorian Flavio Rodrigo-Panza, convicted for aggravated sexual assault, Laotian Vong Chai Xiong, convicted of third-degree criminal sexual assault, Ghanan Philip Adjoko, convicted for second-degree assault — dangerous weapon, Mexican Roberto De Leon-Garcia, arrested for second-degree criminal sexual conduct — contact under 14, and Laotian Ger Vang, convicted of sexual abuse of a minor and larceny.

Yet the protests and assaults on ICE continue. An ex-CIA expert just told Fox News that he believes the organized and well-funded riots in Minneapolis bear all the hallmarks of insurgency groups. And it is all on behalf of the most despicable foreign criminals.

