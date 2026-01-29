Pharmaceutical Company Invests $15B in Commie China

A major European pharmaceutical company is investing billions of dollars in Communist China, where every foreign company is required to uphold Communist principles and report to the genocidal government.

While AstraZeneca of Covid-19 vaccine infamy is based in the UK, it formed a lucrative and massive deal with the Trump administration in October to provide prescription medications to countless Americans. Donald Trump certainly meant well with the deal, but we Americans might need to ask ourselves whether we can truly trust a company that is willing to host Chinese Communist Party (CCP) cells.

Some people will no doubt point out that American medicine in general depends heavily on Chinese manufacturing, and that is true, but also extremely worrying. Anyone who knows about the incredibly low standards at Chinese factories, not to mention the fact that the CCP openly avows its aggressive and deadly hatred for America, should be worried. Therefore, while it might be true to say that AstraZeneca is hardly exceptional in investing so much in China, there is good reason to condemn both that company and other pharmaceutical companies for major Chinese operations. This is a bigger problem than just one company, and it is a problem that we need to address moving forward.

To return to the AstraZeneca-China investment, CCP state media Global Times is exceedingly smug on the subject. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who seems lately to be borrowing ideas for enforcing tyranny on his own citizens from the CCP, came to pay homage to genocidal CCP dictator Xi Jinping, and this deal is part of his visit:

The UK-based multinational, science-led biopharmaceutical company AstraZeneca on Thursday announced $15 billion investment in China through 2030 to expand medicines manufacturing and research and development, the Global Times learned from a press release that the company shared with the Global Times on Thursday. Such an expansion of investment underscores the great confidence of the British businesses to the Chinese market and their strong willingness to take part of the economic development of China, an expert said.

Except that there is really no such thing as a private company in China. Every company, including foreign ones, has to agree to be complicit in and to further CCP tyranny.

The Company Law of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) was originally adopted in 1993, and in its 2018 iteration states:

Advertisement

Article 19 The Chinese Communist Party may, according to the Constitution of the Chinese Communist Party, establish its branches in companies to carry out activities of the Chinese Communist Party. The company shall provide necessary conditions to facilitate the activities of the Party.

That means AstraZeneca — and the other Western companies operating in China — must actively facilitate the activities of the CCP, America's number one enemy and history’s biggest mass murderer (with 500 million victims and counting).

This is why it is so concerning that we are dependent on AstraZeneca and other companies with Chinese operations for our medications. How can we be certain that pharmaceutical companies and products will not be weaponized against us?

