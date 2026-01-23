Nurse Who Wished Childbirth Disaster on Leavitt Is Fired

A nurse who hoped that Donald Trump‘s White House press secretary would suffer a severe injury during childbirth is no longer employed. This is good news, because someone who wishes grave harm on political opponents should not be treating mothers and babies.

There is a difference that not even all conservatives understand between free speech and explicitly wishing harm or terror on someone. Even the Founders were in agreement that calling for someone’s death or crippling injury is not, in fact, First Amendment-protected speech. And in the case of a nurse, this is particularly relevant if she fantasizes about medical catastrophe for someone purely because of political disagreements, since that same nurse will, of course, have to treat patients with all kinds of political views. It is better for patients at her hospital if she is not employed there.

Last month, Leavitt announced her pregnancy on Instagram. “My husband and I are thrilled to grow our family and can’t wait to watch our son become a big brother. My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth,” she joyously declared. “2026 is going to be a great year and I am so excited to be a girl mom!”

The viciousness and ugliness of leftism have no bounds, as a labor and delivery nurse, Lexie Lawler, at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital subsequently demonstrated in a reaction video. You can watch it below if you have a strong enough stomach.

Meet Lexie Lawler, a labor and delivery nurse at Baptist Health Boca Raton Regional Hospital (@BaptistHealthSF). She says she hopes Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt suffers a severe 4th-degree tear during childbirth and has medical complications.



"I hope you f*cking rip from bow… pic.twitter.com/rBFzcpFsxM — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 22, 2026

“As a labor and delivery nurse, it gives me great joy to wish Karoline Leavitt a fourth-degree tear. I hope that you f****** rip from bow to stern and never s*** normally again, you c***,” the sick woman spewed her venom.

There was, of course, a great deal of backlash online, including from several prominent influencers and politicians. Among these were Libs of TikTok and Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer, both of whom were in contact with the hospital where Lawler worked. Lawler also shared a photo of herself in a shirt with a rainbow and “trump sucks” on it. Singer wrote that he received confirmation that Lawler is now out of a job, and Libs of TikTok shared an official statement.

“The comments made in a social media video by a nurse at one of our facilities do not reflect our values or the standards we expect of health care professionals. Following a prompt review, the individual is no longer employed by our health system," Baptist Health South Florida’s Communications Manager Ryan D. Lieber wrote to Libs of TikTok’s Chaya Raichik. “While we respect the right to personal opinions, there is no place in healthcare for language or behavior that calls into question a caregiver’s ability to provide compassionate, unbiased care. We are committed to an environment that promotes trust, professionalism and respect for all.”

That is the key. Lawler made it clear that she was untrustworthy when it came to providing unbiased and compassionate care. If she can wish such a horrible fate on Leavitt, how could the hospital be certain she would not one day snap and inflict harm on a patient? The hospital is better off without such a “nurse.”

