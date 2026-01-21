Trump Signs EO to Block Wall Street From Buying Single Family Homes

Before heading to Davos, Switzerland, to face down the globalists of the World Economic Forum (WEF), Donald Trump signed an executive order to halt the mega-corporation takeover of U.S. single-family homes.

The American Dream, even before there was an independent United States, always centered around private property ownership. People came from across Europe and later other continents to the New World with a dream of owning a home and land. Unfortunately, inflation, high interest rates, Bidenomics, and Big Business or government land grabs have made that dream more difficult for the current generation. Trump aims to change that.

Both American mega-corporations like Black Rock and Vanguard and foreign corporations, especially Chinese, have bought up many tens of thousands of homes and properties in the USA between them. These monopolistic efforts exacerbated an already difficult housing market.

In his Tuesday executive order, Trump blamed Wall Street investors for “crowding out families seeking to buy homes.” He accused:

Hardworking young families cannot effectively compete for starter homes with Wall Street firms and their vast resources. Neighborhoods and communities once controlled by middle-class American families are now run by faraway corporate interests. People live in homes, not corporations. My Administration will take decisive action to stop Wall Street from treating America’s neighborhoods like a trading floor and empower American families to own their homes. To preserve the supply of single-family homes for American families and increase the paths to homeownership, it is the policy of my Administration that large institutional investors should not buy single-family homes that could otherwise be purchased by families.

Therefore, Trump requires Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Assistant to the President for Economic Policy Kevin Hassett to come up with definitions of “large institutional investor” and “single-family home” within the next 30 days in order to ensure the executive order is implemented.

Furthermore, the president requires the secretaries of Agriculture, Housing and Urban Development, and Veterans Affairs, along with the administrator of General Services, and the director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, to formulate guidance within 60 days that prevents federal entities or federally-sponsored entities from certain actions.

Among these actions are preventing the following:

(A) providing for, approving, insuring, guaranteeing, securitizing, or facilitating the acquisition by a large institutional investor of a single-family home that could otherwise be purchased by an individual owner-occupant; or (B) disposing of Federal assets in a manner that transfers a single-family home to a large institutional investor

There are also more specific instructions for individual secretaries and other government officials.

What better way could there be for Donald Trump to mark his one-year anniversary back in office yesterday than to take action against monopolistic land grabs and in favor of ordinary American homeowners?

