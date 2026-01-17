Eight Months of Zero Releases at U.S. Borders

For eight months, Border Patrol has not released any illegal aliens into the country at America’s borders. This is a great victory for Americans.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is celebrating amazing statistics that prove the Biden administration was of course full of garbage when claiming that it simply could not shut off the unending invasion of our country by illegal aliens. We just needed new executive leadership willing to let Border Patrol (BP) and Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) do their jobs.

The Trump-Noem Department of Homeland Security (DHS) issued a press release on Jan. 16 announcing the complete closure of our borders for eight months in a row and other key statistics. The achievement is particularly impressive considering that, as of this time, assaults on ICE are up 1,347%, meaning that immigration officers have secured our borders and deported hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens in the midst of an extremely hostile environment.

The press release detailed:

30,698 total encounters nationwide in December — 92% below the peak of the Biden administration’s 370,883, and the lowest encounters ever for a month of December. 6,478 Border Patrol apprehensions on the southwest border in December — 96% lower than the monthly average of the Biden administration, and less than what was apprehended in 4 days in December 2024.

And best of all, zero parole releases.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and the dedication of DHS law enforcement, America’s borders are safer than any time in our nation’s history. What President Trump and our CBP agents and officers have been able to do in a single year is nothing short of extraordinary,” DHS Secretary Kristi Noem said as she lauded her officers. “Once again, we have a record low number of encounters at the border and the 8th straight month of zero releases. Month after month, we are delivering results that were once thought impossible: the most secure border in history and unmatched enforcement successes.”

CBP boasted that it has recorded the lowest number of encounters at our border ever to begin a fiscal year. It added:

91,603 total encounters nationwide in October, November, December – lower than any prior fiscal year to date. This is 25% lower than the previous low of 121,469 in FY2012. US Border Patrol recorded the lowest number of apprehensions along the southwest border ever in the first quarter of a fiscal year (21,815 in FY2026), which was 95% lower than the first quarter average under the Biden administration.

Enforcing our laws works.

“Our agents and officers have set a new standard for border security, achieving historic results that speak for themselves,” declared CBP Commissioner Rodney Scott. “The men and women of CBP are demonstrating what’s possible through unwavering commitment and effective enforcement and will continue to ensure the safety and security of our nation’s borders every single day.”

God bless our brave immigration officers and their families, and keep them safe from those trying to stop them from completing their duties.

