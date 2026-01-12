Letitia James Made Campaign Payments to Hairdresser/Indicted Fraudster

Add yet another shady and potentially criminal action to the laundry list of crimes committed by New York Attorney General and anti-Donald Trump crazy Letitia James.

A total of $36,000 in payments from James to Iyesata Marsh, the owner of a Brooklyn hair salon and an event manager, are under scrutiny. Investigators believe that the payments, which happened during James’s reelection campaign from May 2018 and February 2019, could be legally questionable. Marsh herself was recently indicted in Louisiana on bank fraud charges, according to the New York Post.

The Wall Street Journal reported as far back as 2019 that James used Marsh’s studio as a campaign office while running for reelection to the position of attorney general. Marsh’s recent bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges stem from the circumstances surrounding her purchase of a Land Rover in Florida, which appears to be a separate issue.

The New York Post, which viewed court records, explained that Marsh and her nephew allegedly stole the identity and personal information of a woman who lives in Ohio to take out a $48,000 car loan for the Land Rover. It does not seem that James has any direct connection to Marsh’s crimes currently under investigation, but she has enough criminal charges and scandals of her own already.

Indeed, the Trump administration has been trying to hold James accountable for mortgage and bank fraud. In November, Clinton appointee Judge Cameron McGowan Currie claimed the federal case against James could not proceed because Currie asserted that prosecutor Lindsey Halligan had an unlawful appointment. James has therefore continued to defy the Trump administration.

James also attracted criticism for hiding out two different criminal family members on her properties. Nakia Thompson, James’s grandniece, who is a fugitive from justice, has been living rent-free in her great-aunt’s Norfolk, Virginia, home since 2020.

As for OnlyFans star Cayla Thompson-Hairston, who had a felony criminal record for “malicious wounding” and lied about it while trying to purchase a firearm, James hid her in a different property. Therefore, James not only committed mortgage fraud, but she was actually helping criminal family members evade justice.

And it appears Tish James found a kindred spirit in the hairdresser who bought a car under a false name. The New York Post added about Marsh:

The hairdresser, who runs Studio Phenomenon-Luxury Salon in Prospect Heights, was celebrated in 2022 at a “Power Women of the Bronx” event, where James spoke and was also honored, according to the Bronx Times. After she was arrested in early December, the feds requested Marsh be detained pending trial, but a judge granted $50,000 bail, which she posted.

Marsh’s federal charges are in Louisiana because that is where the loan was processed for the car she bought under the assumed identity.

New York AG Letitia James is a criminal herself, and she loves to associate with and assist criminals. Iyesata Marsh is just one more lawbreaker to add to the list of James‘s despicable pals.

